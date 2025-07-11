Softball World Cup organizing committee declares Bruce Vance Day on Friday

Jason Kerr



When local Softball World Cup volunteers take to the pavement on Friday they’ll do so with a memorial patch dedicated to Bruce Vance.

The longtime Prince Albert resident was a key figure on the local sports scene before passing away at the Rose Garden Hospice on Oct. 18, 2024. Those efforts include time spent of the Softball World Cup organizing committee, and on Friday, the community will honour those efforts by declaring Bruce Vance Day.

“Last year when we were doing the qualifier his goal was to make it for this year,” Softball World Cup organizing committee chair Ian Litzengerger said. “This was an opportunity where we could still have him with us and let him be a part of what he started 11 years ago.”

The patch was designed with support from Vance’s wife, Liane. It includes colours and symbols influenced by Vance’s love for all Toronto-based sports teams: the Blue Jays, Maple Leafs, Raptors, and Argonauts.

“We were very fortunate to have a team and to, with Leanne’s support, design something that was truly Bruce and his love for sports,” Litzenberger said.

The patch is one of several ways the organizing committee plans to honour Vance. LItzenberger said they’ll be recognizing him throughout the day, and ending with a fireworks display after the last game.

“It’s kind of our way of sending Bruce out with a bang as he always would say,” Litzenberger said. “We’re just going to really enjoy the day, but probably have a really heavy heart.”

Litzenberger said Vance was part of their team from the beginning. He remembered Vance as someone who loved to plan and talk strategy over a mug of beer, and worked hard to make those dreams become reality.

“He was a grinder,” Litzenberger said. “He put his mind to it and he somehow managed to find a way to pull it off or get it done or come up with something even crazier. It was truly an honour to work with him.”

Friday’s schedule includes the first Super Round and Placement Round games. Final standings were not confirmed as of press time.

