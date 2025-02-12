Snowshoe culture steps into small community

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Canada is renowned for its snowshoeing culture, and now the Town of Gull Lake is joining the ranks.

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, snowshoeing is a physical activity that uses two wooden-frame “shoes” strung together with interlaced webbing, allowing individuals to walk or run over snow.

This traditional art form has been an integral part of northern culture for hundreds of years, originating with indigenous people who used wood and rawhide to create snowshoes for navigation. Later, fur traders and European settlers adapted the design.

Today, snowshoeing has become an increasingly popular pastime among Canadians, with both lightweight metal and wooden-frame designs being used in construction.

Since 2023, the Town of Gull Lake has offered free snowshoe rentals to the public, with up to 12 sets available in varying sizes.

Chelsie Lingenfelter, Gull Lake’s Recreation Director, notes that this year has been ideal for snowshoeing due to the abundant snowfall. “Planning ahead and deciding which day or days work best for you to rent the snowshoes is a good idea,” she advises.

When it comes to rentals, Lingenfelter emphasizes flexibility, stating that they are open to working with individuals and accommodating day or weekend rentals. The snowshoes, made by Commod, are constructed from lightweight aluminum and come with poles.

Lingenfelter shares her personal experience, saying, “I recently received a set of snowshoes as a gift and have thoroughly enjoyed using them.”

To learn more about renting free snowshoes from the Town of Gull Lake, contact the Recreation office at 1-306-672-4449 or email gull.rec.sk@gmail.com.