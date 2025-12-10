Snowplows: A necessary danger on the Prairies

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Snowplows play a crucial role in keeping our roads and highways safe during the winter months.

However, passing these massive machines can be extremely hazardous.

According to Dan Palmer, senior communications consultant with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways, “Motorists are reminded to stay back and give snowplows room to work, as the equipment can create mini blizzards behind and near them, known as the Snow Zone. Drivers should be patient around snowplows, which pull over every 10 to 15 kilometers to let motorists pass when it’s safe to do so.”

Can you pass a snowplow when it’s plowing snow on a highway? It depends. You should never pass a snowplow on the right, especially when it’s plowing a passing lane. You may pass a snowplow on the left, when it’s safe to do so.

When passing a snowplow that’s actively clearing snow and ice, be aware and drive with care. When passing snowplows that are stopped with lights activated you must slow to 60 km/h.

Unfortunately, collisions involving snowplows have been on the rise in recent years, with a peak of 12 collisions in Saskatchewan in 2024. However, as Palmer notes, “This winter, the Ministry of Highways has fortunately had no vehicles collide with snow removal equipment.”

Drivers should also be aware that not all snow removal equipment can be everywhere at once.

“Snow removal and ice treatment are prioritized based on highway classification and traffic volume, with major inter-provincial routes, international routes, and commuter routes given top priority,” Palmer explained.

“Snow and ice removal equipment is mobilized before, during, and after storms, with Ministry of Highways equipment operators available seven days a week on flexible schedules to ensure maximum coverage during winter storms,” he added.

As Palmer points out, the Ministry of Highways has a fleet of approximately 300 snowplows and other equipment across Saskatchewan, serving a provincial highway network of over 26,500 kilometers – the largest per capita in Canada. It takes the collective efforts of all drivers to be aware of the dangers of winter weather and snowplows.

To track the location of Ministry of Highways snowplows, the public can use the “Track My Plow” feature on the Highway Hotline, Saskatchewan’s provincial road information service, at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/. This feature shows snowplow activity for the past two hours. If a snowplow has been offline for more than two hours, it will no longer be visible on the map.

To watch or share a Snow Zone video on social media, visit the Ministry’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RV043GAO_Qo.