Snowplanes gather at Moosomin Museum July 11

Ashley Bocheck

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

There were 16 snowplanes in Moosomin on July 11, as well as other historic vehicles on display at Moosomin Regional Museum that day.

The gathering of snowplanes and historic vehicles was organized by Lisl Gunderman and Darrel Hunter, who restored a Fudge snowplane from Moosomin that belonged to Lisl’s grandfather after they discovered the machine in pieces at the Elkhorn museum. Since then the couple have been touring the prairies with the machine.

The Fudge family were honorary parade marshals this year and all of the snowplanes led the Moosomin Chamber of Commerce Parade on July 11.

Afterwards they all gathered at the museum along with other historic vehicles, and a barbecue was held and the public were invited to come view the machines through the afternoon, including a travelling museum that Gunderman and Hunter have created to show the history of the Fudge snowplanes that were manufactured in Moosomin.

Lisl and Darrel spent about a year planning the event, and were contacted by snowplane enthusiasts from all over the Prairies, who made the trip to Moosomin with their machines.