Snowmobilers hit the links for fundraiser

Lakeland Tree Dodgers to hold third annual golf fundraiser

Emokhare Paul Anthony, Daily Herald

Prince Albert golfers will be teeing off with snow on their mind with the Lakeland Tree Dodgers will hold their annual golf tournament fundraiser at Elk Ridge Resort.

Volunteer organizer John Barton said snowmobile clubs typically have fund-raising events throughout the winter, such as snowmobile rallies. The idea of a snowmobile club organizing an off season fundraiser, such as a golf tournament, is unusual, but welcome.

“I think its uniqueness really caught peoples’ attention,” Barton said. “It’s like, ‘snowmobile club? Golf Tournament? I ride the trails in the winter, maybe I can support them in the summer.’”

This is the club’s third annual golf tournament. It started as a major fundraiser to help with the cost of a building a shelter for two groomers and drags used to maintain the trails. While the building has been constructed, the club still needs to raise funds to offset the construction costs, Barton explained.

Last year the tournament sold out with 36 teams and 144 golfers, and they’re already sold out again this year.

The primary intent of the tournament is to raise funds for the club and to take care of the trails.

“It is designed to be a fun day for golfers of all skill levels,” Barton said in a press release. “It is not uncommon to have the odd first-timer as well as former professionals.”

The title sponsor in the last three year, Kelvin Pickett from water sports who came up with the idea of the golf tournament, is also supplying a pontoon boat this year

for the grand winner. Barton said Elk Ridge Resort been also very supportive.

“The club has always been looking for ways to raise money to support the trail

development like the creation of the trail,the grooming of the trail,the signing

of the trail,the building of the shelter—-the warm-up shelters—-providing the fire

woods for the form for the warm -up shelter … so there’s a huge expense associated with operating a club,” Barton explained.

Barton said there was little riding taking place last year due to the lack of snow, but typically the Lakeland Trails are “go-to” areas for Saskatchewan snowmobilers.

“A lot of people will come up from down south and maybe stay at Elk Ridge or a few of the local hotels and accommodations,” Barton said. “The trails get pretty heavy use.”

The fundraiser begins on July 4.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca