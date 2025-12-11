Snowmobile registration fee rises to support trail maintenance

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PROVINCIAL — The Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association (SSA) says rising operating costs and a widening funding gap have made a registration fee increase unavoidable. The change, announced this week, raises the annual snowmobile registration fee from $110 to $150 — the first increase since 2017.

In a statement posted online, the SSA said the previous fee covered only about 45 per cent of what it actually costs to keep Saskatchewan’s snowmobile trail network open, groomed and safe. Clubs were left to cover the remaining 55 per cent through fuel purchases, signage, grooming work and ongoing fundraising.

The SSA said that shortfall was “not sustainable,” especially as clubs were also responsible for replacing groomers, upgrading shelters and investing in needed equipment. None of those capital expenses were covered by the old fee.

With the fee increasing to $150, the SSA said clubs will still fundraise but will finally have the base funding required to maintain and improve the trail system long-term. The association said the additional revenue will help stabilize operations and support future upgrades.

According to the SSA, all snowmobile registration fees collected by SGI are deposited into the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Fund, which the association administers. More than 80 per cent of the fee goes directly to local snowmobile clubs to support trail maintenance.

The SSA said the updated fee structure will help ensure Saskatchewan’s snowmobile network remains safe, reliable and able to meet rider needs for years to come.