Snowmobile Collision leaves one dead at Pinehouse

Daily Herald

A 43-year-old man from Pinehouse Lake has died following a snowmobile collision on Nov. 25.

Pinehouse RCMP were called to the scene at around 7:40 a.m. following reports of a snowmobile collision on Pinehouse Lake. Officers investigated and it was determined that a snowmobile collided with a reef.

The 43-year-old man was the sole person riding the snowmobile. He was transported to the local medical centre where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.