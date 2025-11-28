Daily Herald
A 43-year-old man from Pinehouse Lake has died following a snowmobile collision on Nov. 25.
Pinehouse RCMP were called to the scene at around 7:40 a.m. following reports of a snowmobile collision on Pinehouse Lake. Officers investigated and it was determined that a snowmobile collided with a reef.
The 43-year-old man was the sole person riding the snowmobile. He was transported to the local medical centre where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.
Snowmobile Collision leaves one dead at Pinehouse
