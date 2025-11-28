Snowmobile Collision leaves one dead at Pinehouse

By
Uko Akpanuko
-
RCMP/Submitted

Daily Herald
A 43-year-old man from Pinehouse Lake has died following a snowmobile collision on Nov. 25.
Pinehouse RCMP were called to the scene at around 7:40 a.m. following reports of a snowmobile collision on Pinehouse Lake. Officers investigated and it was determined that a snowmobile collided with a reef.
The 43-year-old man was the sole person riding the snowmobile. He was transported to the local medical centre where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

