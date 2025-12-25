Snow removal safety tips for seniors

NewsCanada

Submitted

(NC) Winter in Canada brings its share of beauty, as well as challenges. For many Canadians, shovelling snow is part of the routine, but it can also be tough on the body. For seniors, staying safe during snow season means working smarter, not harder. Here are some simple safety tips:

Clear snow early and often. It helps prevent buildup and icy layers, reducing strain and lowering the risk of slips or falls.

Warm up before heading out into the cold. Clearing snow is hard work—help your body prepare for it with a quick warm-up before you get started.

Use the right tool for the job. Choosing equipment that reduces physical effort can make snow removal safer and easier, especially for older adults. Some manufacturers, like Garant, now offer cordless electric snowblowers that require less pushing and lifting than traditional models, helping make winter upkeep more manageable.

Tip: When choosing a snowblower consider what type you will need. A single-stage model is good for easy handling where a two-stage model is self-propelled, which can reduce pushing effort.

Stay hydrated. Did you know that cold weather can take as much water from your body as summer heat? Make sure to get plenty of fluids before starting to clear snow.

Be kind to yourself when shovelling. Remember to pace yourself, take regular breaks and don’t hesitate to ask a neighbour for help. Snow removal is a workout, not a race.

With a few smart strategies and the right tools, seniors can enjoy winter confidently keeping their driveways safe, accessible and injury-free. You can learn more at garant.com.