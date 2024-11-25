Albert Heal was among the many Prince Albert residents scraping, shovelling, and sometimes snowblowing their way out of another six centimetres of snow that fell in Prince Albert on Sunday.

Although a far cry from the 16 cm of snow reported by Environment Canada on Nov. 19, Sunday’s snowfall, combined with frigid Monday temperatures that hit a high of -16 C kept most people indoors for much of the day.

Bus routes were cancelled for the Saskatchewan Rivers and Prince Albert Catholic school divisions, although classes continued.

As of noon on Monday, city work crews were still clearing emergency routes, which need to be snow free before the City can move on to transit routes. City buses continued to run on Monday, although Prince Albert transit told riders to expect impacts to service due to the weekend snowfall.

City crews began clearing emergency routes at 5 a.m. on Monday. The crew includes 13 members, four graders, five loaders, seven tandem trucks, one snow blower, and four sanders.