Snow can’t delay Seedy Saturday

Prince Albert may still have plenty of snow on the ground, but that didn’t stop prospective gardeners from coming out to the annual Seedy Saturday seed exchange at the Prince Albert Public Library on March 29.

In fact, organizer Keri Sapsford said it may have helped with turnout.

“They’re excited for gardening this year,” she said.

“That’s always the way it is in March. It’s either looking like spring or under two feet of snow,” she added.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald People took the time to talk about gardening during Seedy Saturday at the Prince Albert Public Library on Saturday.

Saturdays event included a documentary on urban agriculture, a workshop with Kim Ross on no-till gardening, a display from Wesmor High School on pumpkin seeds, and of course, the seed exchange.

“Seedy Saturday is a celebration of spring gardening and seeds and … promoting environmentally friendly practices,” Sapsford said. They’re also hoping to grow their Garden Club, which will meet once a month. “If you are interested in doing that you can look it up on my (Facebook) page,” Sapsford said. “Garden Club is just a gardening social club where you get together to help each other with gardening passes and … learn about gardening, meet each other, and create community.”

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

editorial@paherald.sk.ca