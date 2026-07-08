Snell takes over Catholic Family Services

Catholic Family Services of Prince Albert has named Amanda Snell as its new executive director as the organization marks 41 years of service in the community.

Snell said she had served as interim executive director since Jan. 9 before moving into the permanent role July 1. A release from the organization announced her appointment effective June 30.

“It’s an exciting new position for myself that I’m looking forward to continuing on the legacy that has already been established within the agency over the last 41 years,” Snell said.

Catholic Family Services is a faith-based non-profit organization that provides counselling, family support programming, community outreach and employment support services to Prince Albert and the surrounding region.

Snell said she wants to continue that work while looking for ways to expand programming and meet people where they are. Her priorities include strengthening the agency’s relationship with the Roman Catholic Diocese and local parishes, while maintaining partnerships with social services, school divisions and community agencies.

Snell has worked in human services for nearly two decades. She said her background includes youth care work, leadership roles and equine-assisted learning programs aimed at building life skills. She has worked with surrounding communities and reserves, including programs for at-risk youth and underprivileged participants.

“It just seems to be where I’ve been drawn to help people,” she said. “It just kind of evolved as I went into the industry.”

Snell said one of the biggest needs facing families is the chance to build resiliency. She said Catholic Family Services uses a strength-based approach that gives people room to talk about their needs while recognizing what they have already survived and overcome.

“It’s a really strength-based program,” she said. “It’s a very open and inviting environment.”

Board chair Anna Dinsdale said the board interviewed several candidates, including external applicants, before selecting Snell.

Dinsdale said Snell stood out because of her skills, qualifications and understanding of the organization’s mission and vision.

“She is a kind of homegrown leader within the organization,” Dinsdale said. “It’s always exciting when you’re able to appoint somebody internally.”

Dinsdale said Catholic Family Services has been through a period of transition following the leadership of longtime executive director Louise Zurowski and later George Marshall, who helped guide the agency through strategic changes and remains on the board.

She said the organization now has a strong staff team and a broad range of programs, including rapid access counselling, school counselling, play therapy, life improvement programs and Bridges, an employment program for people involved in the justice system.

Dinsdale said one common misconception is that people must be Catholic to access services or work at the organization.

“That’s not the case at all,” she said.

Snell said people can contact Catholic Family Services by phone, through its Facebook page or through its website at cfspa.ca.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca