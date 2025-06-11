Snake migration season arrives in southern Saskatchewan

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

As spring transitions into summer, residents in southwestern Saskatchewan may notice an increase in wildlife activity, including the movement of snakes.

A recent report from south of Eastend originating with a truck driver described a large number of snakes on the roadway who was concerned he was unable to avoid hitting them.

Sheri Monk, a snake expert based in Medicine Hat and a former resident of Maple Creek, runs “Snakes on a Plain,” a snake safety, education and research company.

Monk says hearing of multiple snakes on the road doesn’t surprise her. She explained that the reptiles were likely experiencing normal spring migration during which snakes will move from an overwintering snake den to their summer feeding grounds.

Monk noted that with nine species of snakes found in Saskatchewan, and seven of those species in the southwest, it’s most likely that the snakes spotted on the road were garter snakes. She described the scene as being “like a crowd after leaving a rodeo,” with many snakes trying to leave at once and ending up briefly on the road as they disperse.

There are several snake species in the southwest and south-central corridor of Saskatchewan, including the prairie rattlesnake, bull snake, plains hognose, eastern yellow-bellied racer and three species of garter snake. However, species diversity doesn’t mean species security and there is a growing amount of anecdotal data to suggest snake numbers may be declining.

These declines are likely the result of habitat loss through cultivation, habitat fragmentation, and increased numbers of roads and increasing traffic on the roads. Monk expects that some snake species in the southwest may be reclassified as endangered or even threatened with extinction over the next few decades.

Rattlesnakes in Saskatchewan can be found in the Burstall and Leader area, in and around Grasslands National Park, and have also been documented in the Prairie Pastures Conservation Area near the Montana border.

Snakes play a crucial role in rodent control, whether it’s a well-fed bull snake that can grow up to 9 feet long or smaller garter snakes and prairie rattlesnakes. These reptiles help keep mouse populations and other similar groups under control, which producers tend to greatly appreciate.

Monk’s passion for snakes is evident both online and in her interview. She reminds us to “give them space,” especially rattlesnakes, and to “remember to be kind.”

As she stated online, “In Saskatchewan, it is illegal to harm any species of snake, but they’re fun to observe if you’re lucky enough to spot one.”