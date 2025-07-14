Smoke Haze lingers over town as Parkland Ambulance urges caution

Wildfire smoke has blanketed the town for several days, prompting health warnings from local paramedics.



Parkland Ambulance is advising residents to limit outdoor activity, wear masks if they must go outside, and keep an eye on their health as the smoke index rises.



“We will only respond to people who have severe shortness of breath,” said Lyle Karasiuk with Parkland Ambulance. “But the smoke in the city will affect different people in different ways.”



Karasiuk said air quality levels in the area have already reached as high as 8 to 10-plus on Environment Canada’s smoke index at times this summer. For people with pre-existing conditions like asthma, COPD, or other lung diseases, those high numbers can mean medications may not work as well, and simple activities like gardening or walking a pet could become a struggle.



“Even you or I, going for a simple walk when the smoke index is extremely high, are going to find it difficult to breathe,” Karasiuk said.

He warned that smoke contains fine ash particles that can cause long-term health problems if inhaled repeatedly.



Parkland’s advice to the public is simple: Stay indoors and close windows when smoke levels are high, limit outdoor activity, Wear a mask if you need to go outside, take more frequent breaks if working outdoors.



Karasiuk said anyone experiencing severe shortness of breath that is not relieved with rest should seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.



Vulnerable residents, including those without stable housing, are encouraged to seek shelter, similar to how they would on extremely hot days. Community members are also asked to help by guiding vulnerable people toward available support services.



“We need to be mindful,” Karasiuk said. “Anyone, regardless of a pre-existing medical condition, who experiences severe shortness of breath should contact emergency services.”



Across the country, wildfires continue to burn, sending thick plumes of smoke across the prairies and beyond. Experts warn that smoky conditions may return in the coming days as shifting winds carry haze into communities already feeling the effects. Residents are urged to stay alert to changing air quality, limit outdoor activity when needed, and take precautions to protect their health, especially on days when the smoke is visibly thicker or the air feels harder to breathe.