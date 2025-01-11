Smith, Fabrizi set to face former club for the first time

For the first time in their WHL careers, Evan Smith and Matteo Fabrizi will play as visiting players in Red Deer on Saturday night.

Both players were acquired in separate deals by the Prince Albert Raiders during the month of December. Both players were drafted and developed by the Rebels, with Fabrizi being a second pick in 2020 and Smith being selected in the fifth round back in 2021.

Smith, a product of Kamloops B.C., had posted five points in 28 games with Red Deer prior to being acquired by the Raiders.

He says he is looking forward to playing his former club for the first time.

“It’s going to be really exciting. It’s a good barn, so I’m excited to get in there. Hopefully I can put up a point or something and I’m just really excited to get going there.”

Smith was acquired on December 10 in a one-for-one deal that saw Cole Peardon head to Red Deer. When Smith heard the news, he said it was a mix of emotions.

“I just knew a couple of guys, but I was a bit nervous. All the guys said it was a great place. I got really excited, and I was really looking forward to getting over here.”

When playing for the Rebels, both Smith and Fabrizi said the Art Hauser Centre was one of their least favorite buildings to visit in the entire WHL

“It’s just a great atmosphere here.” Smith said. “The fans get loud, the boards are really tough and the glass is solid. It’s really hard and it’s definitely a difficult place to play.”

“The fans are loud, it’s a loud rink and it’s an older rink.” Fabrizi added. “The atmosphere here is just tough to play in as a road team.”

Fabrizi was acquired by the Raiders on New Year’s Eve in exchange for Doogan Pederson, prospect Miller Robson and a third round pick in 2025.

Since arriving in Prince Albert, Fabrizi says the Raiders and community have been nothing but positive.

“It’s a big change, but I’ve been welcomed by everyone in the city and all the guys on the team. It’s been great since I’ve been here.”

Fabrizi played a pair of games as a Raider before the team left for their Alberta road trip. The 6’5 rearguard says the trip will provide a great chance to get to know his new teammates.

“I think road trips are always a good bonding experience. I think it would be nice for me to go back to Red Deer too and get to play my old team. It would be fun to play against those guys and obviously get in the room, on the road and the hotel with the guys, go out and eat.”

Fabrizi was a second round pick by the Rebels in 2020, 31st overall. He spent nearly 250 games in a Rebel sweater before being dealt to Prince Albert.

Fabrizi said he had nothing but good things to say about his time in Red Deer, but wants to get two points for his new team in the return to his old stomping grounds.

“I have some great relationships with those guys. They’re a great organization, great team. They did a lot for me for the years that I was there. I can’t say enough about how much I enjoyed my time there. I’m on the opposite side now and I want to beat those guys.”

Puck drop between the Raiders and Rebels is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time

sports@paherald.sk.ca