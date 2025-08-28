‘Smiles and School Supplies’: PAGC’s ‘Back-to-School’ Event Helps 1,500 Students Start Strong

Hundreds of families filled the PAGC Urban Services building on Wednesday for an annual back-to-school event designed to ease financial stress and send students into September with confidence.

The program, organized by the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) in partnership with community agencies and businesses, offered more than backpacks. Families received free haircuts, a barbecue meal, and encouragement for the school year ahead.

Melissa Hennecu, PAGC’s labour force development coordinator, said the initiative is about much more than supplies.

“Just to help kids start the school year off in a positive way and give them the essentials they need,” she said. “Walking in with confidence, having everything they need without it being a struggle—that’s what matters.”

The event has grown significantly since its humble beginnings.

“The first time we did it at Parkland Hall, we had two or three hairdressers and gave out maybe 400 backpacks,” Hennecu said. “Now, we have 1,000 backpacks for elementary and 500 binders for high school students.”

Organizers expect to help roughly 1,500 students this year. Rising costs have made that support essential for many households.

“The cost of living has gone up so much,” Hennecu added. “Even just your basic school supplies list is very costly on any family, so it’s nice to be able to give back and help out a little bit.”

For Urban Services Director Vincent Brittain, the giveaway reflects a bigger goal: helping children feel prepared and proud.

“When they come into school, they’re prepared, they’re prepared, they’re happy, they’re proud to receive the proper tools to succeed in their educational journey.” said Brittain, a former classroom teacher. “This event helps alleviate back-to-school costs for families and even teachers, who sometimes pay out-of-pocket for supplies.”

Brittian said backpacks remain the most requested item, and they’re packed with grade-appropriate materials. High school students receive binders, loose-leaf, pens, and geometry sets, while younger grades take home crayons, glue sticks, and more.

The day also featured a free meal and haircuts, something Hennecu says often makes the biggest difference in a child’s confidence.

“Seeing kids walk in shy hoodies up and leave smiling after a haircut is the most exciting part for me,” she said.

Dozens of partners helped make the event possible, from PAGC departments and city councillors to local organizations and businesses. The Prince Albert Fire Department stepped up to handle the barbecue, serving meals to families and community members, including those experiencing homelessness.

Brittain said the team is already looking ahead. A mental health symposium is scheduled for Sept. 25, part of efforts to add more services for students and families.

For now, the message is simple.

“We’re here to support you in any way possible to ensure your educational journey is a success.” Brittain said.