Smeaton RCMP seeking missing 85-year-old

Smeaton RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating the missing 85-year-old Donald Sussums of the Choiceland area.

His vehicle was found at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 on a quad trail, 14 kilometres north of Choiceland.

According to RCMP officers are currently on scene. Smeaton RCMP ask members of the public to report all sightings of Sussums

Sussums is described as 5’7” tall with a medium build. He has short white hair. He may appear confused or disoriented.

RCMP Photo Donald Sussums

If you see Sussums or know where he is, contact Smeaton RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.