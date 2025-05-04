SLFN welcomes progress on mineral rights

Daily Herald Staff

Sturgeon Lake First Nation (SLFN) is welcoming progress in the Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) progress following the Government of Saskatchewan’s approval of an additional 128 hectares (317 acres) of undisposed Crown mineral rights for transfer to the Nation.

The transfer, which was announced April 21, will take place through the federal government once the associated surface land reaches reserve status. It forms part of a broader transfer involving 2,093 hectares (5,171 acres) of Crown minerals to Canada on behalf of the First Nation.

Chief Christine Longjohn said the approval represents a step forward in honouring the Treaty relationship between SLFN and the Crown.

“These are not new rights — they are obligations that have been owed to our Nation for generations,” Chief Longjohn said in a release. “Our ancestors entered into Treaty with the understanding that these lands and resources would support our Nation’s future. This transfer helps move us closer to that vision.”

The TLE process enables First Nations to select lands promised under Treaty and work with Canada to convert them to reserve status. Mineral rights are a critical component of these agreements, enabling Nations to pursue prosperity on their terms.

Chief Longjohn emphasized that while announcement is welcome, more work remains.

“The implementation of our Treaty rights must lead to meaningful results that support sovereignty, self-determination and economic independence,” she said. “We will continue to assert our rights and pursue opportunities that align with our Nation’s values and vision for future generations”

The leadership says it will continue to monitor and push for full implementation of outstanding Treaty obligations, including further land and resource transfers still under negotiation.

