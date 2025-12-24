Skier rescued after falling through ice on Emma Lake

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

EMMA LAKE — A skier was rescued after falling through the ice on Emma Lake Saturday morning, according to Lakeland and District Fire Department (LDFD).

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 20 to an ice rescue call on the lake. Upon arrival, responders found a single victim who had fallen through the ice about 150 metres from shore.

Firefighters donned dry suits and used RescueAlive equipment to reach the skier and safely bring the individual back to shore, where Parkland Ambulance was waiting.

The victim was able to walk from the shoreline to the ambulance and was transported from the scene for further assessment, according to the LDFD,

Riley Henderson, captain of the Lakeland and District Fire Department, told SaskToday the department typically responds to one or two ice rescue calls each year, but handles multiple winter rescues annually using a rescue snowmobile and sleigh.

Henderson reminded the public that recent cold temperatures do not guarantee safe ice conditions.

“Just because it has been cold recently, there are still spots under the snow on top of the ice that have water and slush,” Henderson said. “Always check ice thickness before venturing out onto lakes.”

No further injuries were reported.