SK RCMP Traffic Services: 33 people lost their lives in drug or alcohol-related collisions in 2025.

In 2025, 33 people lost their lives in drug or alcohol-related collisions in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction.

This National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services is sharing 2025 statistics to remind people of the dangers of diving while impaired.

“Believe us when we say consuming drugs or alcohol before driving has the very real potential of killing people. We saw it 33 times last year,” Insp. Lee Knelsen, Operations Officer with Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services, said in a press release.” Driving sober is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself, and those you love, safe on the road.”

From January 2025 to December 2025, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) stopped and removed 1,932 drivers who had consumed alcohol and/or drugs before driving from Saskatchewan roads.

In 2025, Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services responded to 31 fatal motor‑vehicle collisions in which drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor. During these collisions, 33 people lost their lives.

Alcohol and drugs were a contributing factor in 33% of all fatal collisions responded to by Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services in 2025.

Police officers with Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services and CTSS units will continue to organize check stops and to patrol roads and highways to remove impaired drivers from Saskatchewan roads.

If anyone notices any impaired drive, please kindly call 911 to report such drivers and learn more about impaired driving here: Impaired driving – Canada.ca