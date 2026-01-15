SJHL Trade Deadline round-up: Ice Wolves deal captain to Melville, Hawks acquire defenceman from Kindersley

The Nipawin Hawks, Melfort Mustangs and La Ronge Ice Wolves were all active on or around the SJHL Trade Deadline on Saturday, Jan. 10.

The second place Nipawin Hawks made all of their moves on deadline day.

The Hawks traded 2007-born forward Jaxen Smith to the La Ronge Ice Wolves in exchange for the Ice Wolves 2010-born second round SJHL Bantam Draft pick. Smith had 10 points and 31 penalty minutes in 24 games for the Hawks this season.

Smith, who is from Red Deer, was first traded by the Devon Xtreme to the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL in August 2025 before joining the Hawks.

Also on Jan. 10, the Kindersley Klippers traded 2006-born forward Mason Eggen to the Hawks in exchange for the SJHL List Rights to 2009-born defenseman Cooper Perrin and Nipawin’s 2010 born Third Round Selection in the 2026 SJHL Draft.

Eggen, who is from Brooks, Alberta had 10 points and 16 penalty minutes in 30 games for the Klippers this season.

Perrin, who is currently with SMAAAHL Saskatoon Blazers, has 12 points and 10 penalty minutes this season.

The Klippers continued to deal in the UPL Division on Jan. 10 when they sent 2007-born defenseman Jordan LaFleur and a player development fee (PDF) to the La Ronge Ice Wolves in exchange for 2006-born defenseman Owen Turner.

Lafleur, who is from Calgary, had six points and four penalty minutes in 23 games for the Klippers. Turner, who is from Saginaw Michigan, had 14 points and four penalty minutes in 31 games for the Ice Wolves.

Turner was originally acquired by the Ice Wolves on Dec. 9, 2024 when the Melville Millionaires acquired William Forsberg from the Ice Wolves for Turner and Jordan Abrametz.

The Ice Wolves made their biggest move ahead of the deadline when they dealt 2005-born captain and forward Zane Normand to the Melville Millionaires on Jan. 6. Normand had six points and 53 penalty minutes for the Ice Wolves this season.

In exchange for Normand the Ice Wolves acquired 2007-born defenseman Carter Turchak, the SJHL rights to Prince Albert Mintos forward Carter Wingert, the Millionaires 2010 Born – Fourth Round Selection in the 2026 SJHL Draft and a PDF. Turchak had no points in five games for the Millionaires after beginning the season with the Portage Terriers of the MJHL.

In 10 games for the Terriers, Turchak had a point and 10 penalty minutes.

On Jan. 9, the Mustangs traded 2007-born forward Trey Markus to the Warman Wolverines for a PDF. Markus had four points in 17 games for Melfort and was born in Warman so returns to his home. Also on Jan. 9 the Mustangs traded 2005-born forward Austin Osiowy to the Virden Oil Capitals of the MJHL in exchange for forward 2005-born Noel Englot. Englot, who is from Candiac, Saskatchewan, had 17 points and 22 penalty minutes in 29 games for the Oil Capitals.

Osiowy was acquired from the Kindersley Klippers along with forward Kelan Simmonds in exchange for Bryson Aikens on Nov. 25, 2025. Osiowy, who is from Calgary, had 15 points in 34 games and 20 penalty minutes including both Kindersley and Melfort.

On Jan. 8, the Mustangs traded 2006-born forward Reis Nyland to the Swan Valley Stampeders of the MJHL for 2006-born forward Darren Hunt. Hunt had 14 points and 18 penalty minutes in 30 games for Swan Valley,

Neiland who began the year with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the AJHL had seven points and two penalty minutes in 25 games for the Mustangs. He was originally acquired by Melfort from Fort McMurray for future considerations on Sept. 30, 2025.

On Jan. 7, the La Ronge Ice Wolves traded Trevor Oishi to the Warman Wolverines in exchange for a PDF.

Oishi, who is from West Vancouver, B.C., had 12 points and 21 penalty minutes in 17 games for La Ronge.

Oishi was originally acquired by La Ronge from the Weyburn Red Wings in exchange for a PDF on Oct. 7, 2025.

On Jan. 7, the Mustangs traded 2006-born defenseman Ryder Ellis to the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL in exchange for 2007-born forward Connor Ewasuk and a player development fee. Ewasuk had two points and two penalty minutes in 17 games for the Bobcats.

Ellis, who is from Meadow Lake, had three points and 60 penalty minutes in 26 games for the Mustangs. Ellis spent 2024-2025 with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL. He was originally acquired by the Mustangs from the Ice Wolves on Sept. 22, 2025 in exchange for Noah Aldred and the Mustangs 2011-born Second Round draft choice in the 2027 SJHL Bantam Draft.