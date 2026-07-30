SJHL regular and pre-season schedules announced

The SJHL is getting ready for the 2026-2027 regular season with schedule announcements and teams making trades and other announcements.

The Melfort Mustangs, Nipawin Hawks and La Ronge Ice Wolves will meet in the upcoming SJHL pre-season and regular season.

On July 15, the SJHL released the pre-season schedule for the 2026-2027 season. The Hawks open their pre-season against the Humboldt Broncos on Sept. 4 at the Centennial Arena. The Ice Wolves open their schedule against the defending SJHL Champion Flin Flon Bombers on Sept. 7 at the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre. The Ice Wolves are in Flin Flon on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 7, the Mustangs open their pre-season schedule against the Hawks at the Northern Lights Palace. On Sept. 8, the same two teams meet at the Centennial Arena in Nipawin. The Hawks then play the Ice Wolves on Sept. 11 at Big River First Nation. The two teams meet again at the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre on Sept. 12.

Melfort concludes their pre-season schedule with a home-and-home against the Broncos. The two teams meet in Humboldt on Sept. 11 and in Melfort on Sept. 12.

In June, the SJHL released the regular season schedule. The Mustangs and Hawks will open the season on Friday Sept. 18 at the Northern Lights Palace, the Mustangs continue in the UPL Division with a game against the Ice Wolves in Air Ronge.

The Ice Wolves open their season against the Bombers on Friday, Sept. 18.

The Mustangs meet the defending SJHL Champion Bombers for the first time in the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Hawks meet the Ice Wolves for the first time on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in Nipawin. The Hawks and Bombers meet for the first time on Nov. 17 in Flin Flon. The Mustangs and Hawks have their traditional pre-Christmas break home-and-home with the teams meeting in Nipawin on Friday, Dec. 18 and in Melfort on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Melfort returns from the Christmas break with a home-and-home against the Bombers. The two teams meet in Flin Flon on New Year’s Day 2027 and in Melfort on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027.

The Mustangs and Hawks meet again on Friday, Jan. 22, 2027 at the Centennial Arena. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2027, the Mustangs are in Air Ronge to face the Ice Wolves.

Melfort and Nipawin meet again in Nipawin on Monday, Feb. 15, 2027. The Bombers are in Melfort on Tuesday, Feb, 23, 2027.

The Ice Wolves conclude their regular season with a home-and-home with the Bombers. The teams meet in Flin Flon on Friday, March 12 and in Air Ronge on Saturday, March 13.

To conclude the season the Mustangs and Hawks meet on consecutive Fridays with the Hawks in Melfort on Friday, March 5 and the Mustangs in Nipawin on Friday, March 12.

Transactions

• On June 24 the Mustangs traded a player Development Fee (PDF) for Matthew Berlotin a forward from the Thunder Bay North Stas of the SIJHL. Bertolin had 63 points and 97 penalty minutes in 39 games for the North Stars. The Mustangs also announced a partnership with Ripley Ford in Melfort.