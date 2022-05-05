SJHL names Kyle McIntyre new commissioner

Daily Herald Staff

Kyle McIntyre will replace Bill Chow as the new SJHL commissioner following an extensive search.

The SJHL formally announced the news on Monday, May 2. Chow had been commissioner since 2011, but retired in February.

“Kyle McIntyre embodies everything that we were looking for in a commissioner and in a league: passion, hard work, reliability, and a desire to push our game to the next level,”SJHL Board of Governors chair Kyle Adamson said in a release.“With a proven track record in his previous positions, we feel Mr. McIntyre was the best fit to implement our vision as a league. We look forward to working with Kyle with the aim to push our league to a new level under his leadership.”

Adamson also thanked Chow for his service over the past 11 year. Although retired, Chow plans to stick around to help with the transition.

“We are grateful to have the leadership of Mr. Bill Chow for the next month to help with the transition and are pleased we have an opportunity to celebrate his previous 11 years as commissioner. A big thank you to everyone involved in this process, and to all the candidates who showed their passion for the SJHL,” he added.

McIntyre, who is from Saskatoon, played U18 hockey with his hometown Contacts and Blazers before playing four seasons in the SJHL with the both Swift Current and Yorkton. He also served recently on the Board of Directors for the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos and Saskatchewan High School Athletics and was heavily involved in both minor hockey and minor baseball in Swift Current.

“I look forward to collaborating with our twelve teams and their many volunteers, coaches and players to make the SJHL Canada’s premier junior hockey league,” he said.

“Saskatchewan has a very strong minor hockey community and our AAA midget league is among the best in Canada. The continued growth and development of Saskatchewan players will be paramount. In collaboration with our governors and coaches, I am eager to continue to have our league known for its exceptional player development and its commitment to its players, its people and to its communities.”

McIntyre holds a Master of Educational Administration and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Saskatchewan and recently retired after a 30-year career in education including the past 20 years in a senior leadership position. McIntyre will assume the role fully June 1.

sports@paherald.sk.ca