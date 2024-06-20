SJHL concludes 2024 draft

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) concluded their annual draft on Tuesday, June 11.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves held the first and second overall picks in the 2009-born portion of the draft. With the first overall pick, La Ronge selected forward Declan Borthwick from Prince Albert.

In 28 games with the Prince Albert Pirates U15 AA last season, Borthwick recorded 32 goals and 25 assists. He was also selected by the Prince Albert Raiders in the sixth round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

With the second overall pick, the Ice Wolves selected defenceman Marek McIvor from Davidson. In 22 games with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA, McIvor recorded four goals and 25 assists.

Also in the 2009-born portion of the draft, the Nipawin Hawks selected Pilot Butte’s Carson Park fourth overall. In 18 games with the U15 AA Prairie Storm, Park registered 21 goals and 28 assists.

In the second round, the Hawks picked Saskatoon’s Matt Henkleman. In 29 games with the U15 AA Generals last season, the defenceman registered 10 goals and 15 assists.

With a pick acquired from the Humboldt Broncos, the Hawks selected Gull Lake’s Cade Mitchell. The goaltender posted a .922 save percentage and 2.34 goals against average in 17 games for the Swift Current U15 AA Broncos.

The reigning SJHL champion Melfort Mustangs made a pair of picks in the 2009 portion of the draft. With the sixth overall pick, the Mustangs selected Kinistino’s Tristan Hanson and Saskatoon’s Nash Coquet with the 23rd overall pick.

Hanson recorded 36 goals and 22 assists in 29 games last season for the North East Wolfpack U15 AA. Coquet recorded 21 goals and 30 assists in 27 games for the Saskatoon Outlaws U15 AA.

In the 2008-born portion of the draft, the Ice Wolves selected Duck Lake’s Waylor Garpidny, Saskatoon’s Charlie Kay, Regina’s Dane Mansuy, Lafleche’s Theoran Watteyne, Churchbridge’s Boston Melnyk, Saskatoon’s Liam Barzeele and Wilkie’s Austin Sittler.

Melfort selected Saskatoon’s Ryder Wilm, Regina’s Simon Preston, Saskatoon’s Addy Price, Moose Jaw’s Carson Deichert, Swift Current’s Jacob Penley and Regina’s Xavier Doane in the 2008-born portion of the draft.

Nipawin selected Saskatoon’s Jeremy Wehrens, Elrose’s Porter Nickason, Warman’s Taren Erhardt, Saskatoon’s Madex Kabrud, Saskatoon’s Cohen Van Horne and Regina’s Brady Ruhr.

