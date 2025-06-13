SJHL clubs select 11 Prince Albert Mintos at annual draft

Saskatchewan Junior A hockey teams selected 11 Prince Albert Mintos as the SJHL held their annual draft on Tuesday.

The Battlefords North Stars led the way selecting three Mintos: Cooper Sawatzky, Ryder Hagel, and Madden Dell. The La Ronge Ice Wolves selected two Mintos: Liam Acorn and Beau Anholt, and the Melfort Mustangs, Nipawin Hawks, Kindersley Klippers, Flin Flon Bombers, Yorkton Terriers, and Weyburn Red Wings selected one Minto each.

“Congrats to all 11 of our Prince Albert Minto players selected today in the 2025 SJHL Hockey Draft,” reads a statement posted to the Prince Albert Mintos’ Facebook page. “Keep shining on the ice and making us proud.”

Jakob Schmidt was the highest Minto selected. The defending SJHL champion Melfort Mustangs selected him in the second round, 16th overall. Schmidt spent most of the season playing with the Prince Albert Pirates in the SAAHL’s U15 division where he put up 10 goals and 31 points in 28 games. The defenceman also suited up for two regular season games with the Mintos.

Beau Anholt was the second highest Minto selected. The La Ronge Ice Wolves picked him in the second round, 22nd overall. Anholt spent most of the season with the Warman U15 AA Wildcats where he scored 22 goals and added 40 assists in 29 games. He also suited up for one game with the Mintos.

The Battlefords North Stars selected their first Minto in the second round, 19th overall when they picked Cooper Sawatzky. Sawatzky scores 13 goals and added 20 assists in 33 games for the Martensville U16 AA Marauders last season. He did not appear in any games with the Mintos, but is expected to join the team next season.

Max Cooper was the final Minto selected in the second round. He went 26th overall to the Nipawin Hawks.

Cooper scored 16 goals and added 28 assists with the North East U18 AA Wolfpack last season. He also appeared in two games for the Tisdale U18 AAA Trojans, but is committed to play with the Mintos in 2025-26.

The other Minto draft picks are listed by order of selection:

• Ryder Hagel (Battlefords, third round, 31st overall)

• Sean Lavoie (Flin Flon, fourth round, 38th overall)

• Liam Acorn (La Ronge, fourth round, 40th overall)

• Madden Dell (Battlefords, fourth round, 43rd overall)

• Hazen Larson (Yorkton, sixth round, 69th overall)

• Connor Howe (Weyburn, sixth round, 70th overall)