Sizzling Sociology: What does a Sociology Major do?

Sheila Wanite Bautz

Special to the Herald

Many Sociologists move through life unnoticed. However, multitudes of professional careers require the skills attained through achieving a strong foundation in sociology. As a social science, the field develops critical thinking and incorporates the scientific term sociological imagination.

The terminology sociological imagination was coined by Sociologist C. Wright Mills. Mills defined it as the ability to genuinely connect with societal issues affecting members of the public while having the ability to analyze all perspectives and motives that are involved – the wonderful/good, the vexatious/bad, and the suffering/ugly that results. This involves a genuine empathy and understanding of various cultures and how systems work.

Through training, the social science of sociology enhances an individual’s ability to genuinely connect with various organizations and ethnic cultures, partially due to a deep intercultural understanding and an ability for public engagement acuity. Acuity is defined as a sharpness of thought, vision and hearing.

Mills emphasized that direct experience matters in sociology, along with the ability to genuinely relate to various cultural groups with multi-tiered intelligence, such as empathic intelligence. The Ideo Institute explains that,

At its core, Empathic Intelligence (or “EmQ”) is what we call “a pursuit of knowing.” It is a practical and powerful process of gaining new insights and empathic understanding that leads to ideas unconsidered or deemed impossible in its absence. Unlike other intelligences, it relies not only on the accumulation of data or knowledge, but the unique ability to understand, and then act upon, the experiences and perspectives of others without negating one’s own in the process. ~ Ideo Institute

In addition, critical thinking is a foundational pillar in sociology as a science.

As a result, a Sociologist supports their theories, analysis and findings with hard evidence, critical thinking, and sound and reasonable logic. This process is comparable to becoming an investigator. Many times, the process sparks further research and further data collection in pursuit of the truth based on the weight of existing observations and evidence.

Therefore, sociology is the ability to reflect on deeper systemic forces, understand history and identify motives, modes of operation, processes, and understand how the past affects the present with current accepted social norms, choices and behaviours.

Many times, a Sociologist informs the public about their findings to assist with educating the masses and various professionals in a multitude of sectors to present solutions. Their exposures are intended to prevent or stop history from repeating itself through injustices, bias, human rights violations and oppression after a deep analysis that identifies patterns and modes of operation. The process involves finding solid, fact-based connections to identify both negative and positive widespread phenomena in both individual lives and in society.

Through developing a type of Sherlock Holmes technique or Intuitive Spidey Senses that incorporate sociological imagination, academic training assists in heightening various cognitive skills also. This results in a greater ability and enhancement of the power contained in critical thinking.

Techniques such as eloquently questioning or outwardly defying various socially accepted norms in a non-violent way, and through assisting and protecting the vulnerable and others, Sociologists ensure or rebalance inequalities in society. They are defenders of the human rights of all people regardless of gender, culture, race or religious and spiritual preferences. As the American Sociology Association (2025) states,

“Through their studies, sociology majors learn not only to use the “sociological imagination” to observe society, but also to analyze, report on, and understand complex social phenomena.” ~ American Sociology Association (2025)

Ideally, Sociology Majors are specialists in critical thinking and communication, which requires the demonstration of independent thought, research abilities, and strong written and verbal skills with a natural tendency towards public relations.

In a world in need of critical thinkers, there is also a need for educated advocates on behalf of social responsibility — and a greater need for informed citizens. Individuals who Major in Sociology abide by the ASA public definition of what Sociology is:

“The study of social life, social change, and the social causes and consequences of human behavior. Sociologists investigate the structure of groups, organizations, and societies and how people interact within these contexts. Since all human behavior is social, the subject matter of sociology ranges from the intimate family to global communities; from deviance to organized crime; from religious traditions to state institutions; and from the divisions of race, gender, and social class to the shared beliefs of a common culture.” ~ American Sociology Association (2025)

This involves considering the perspectives of all types of people from various cultures and sub-cultures, continual study and research, and the collection of data and evidence.

Part of the duties required of Sociologists is the ability to write reports, present evidence, and develop powerful and effective arguments, including as a form of advocacy. This is why many Sociology Majors enter the legal arena as lawyers, protective services and legal assistants or experts.

Sociologists are trained to dig deeper to get to the root of interpersonal issues that impact individuals in a collective society. In this way, they are humanitarians who are of service to the people with a desire to assist an individual, a family, a community, and the society in their demographic location and beyond.

The expertise acquired by a Sociologist requires finely honed research abilities with knowledge about research methods, the gathering of data and analysis from both qualitative and quantitative methods. Qualitative research includes conducting interviews with others to explore all sides of a situation. Quantitative methods include a collection of the facts, statistics, court transcripts, and surveys — amongst others.

A Sociologist lives by a code as well, which is transmitted into other careers they pursue, such as Social Work. Sociologists are expected to have a high moral and ethical compass, a sound mind with rational and reasonable assessments of situations from everyone’s perspective. This includes with how they collect their research and interact with people during an investigation and the discovery of facts.

As trained Sociology Majors develop keen skills and analytical abilities, they often study and analyze policies, provisions, laws and legal case studies. They identify weaknesses or areas that are neglected, then provide solutions for social problems, social conditions and situations to reduce potential harm and enhance social equilibrium. This enhances the creation of stability, balance and harmony in a society – particularly in societies that are multi-cultural.

As mentioned, some Sociology Majors move further into various careers. Professional Sociologists are drawn to the fields of Journalism, Publishing, and other investigative related fields. Their professional employment may extend into multiple areas that intertwine throughout various employment sectors, such as Private Practice, Professors at Universities, Statisticians, independent advisors to Government officials and legal contract work — to name a few. Other areas of expertise include Marketing, Criminology, Addictions, Healthcare, and Human Resources.

“The “sociological imagination” is a framework that helps students learn to view the world from multiple perspectives and begin to see how individuals and social institutions are interconnected. Students learn how people are shaped by biology, culture, and historical and societal contexts, as well as how individuals play a role in shaping these contexts.” ~ The American Sociology Association (2025)

As a result, a Sociologist is highly resourceful and highly trained. They are expected to demonstrate strong communication skills, ethics, perseverance, creativity, and rational and reasonable thought.

Famous people with Sociology BA’s include Martin Luther King Jr, previous First Lady of the USA, Michelle Obama, and past Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau’s mother. These three examples demonstrate powerful individuals who were unconventional at times, but created social impacts by drawing attention to important social issues for a progressive society.

Every Friday, Sheila Wanite Bautz addresses various Sociological issues in laymen’s terms. Sheila has dual Honour BAs with Majors in Sociology and English through the University of Saskatchewan. In Sociology, she specialized in Indigenous history, law, addictions and criminology.