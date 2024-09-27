SIRT team investigating after death of suspect during police chase

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a 34-year-old man died during a police chase on Fishing Lake First Nation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The SIRT has asked residents who witnessed or recorded video of the incident to contact investigators at sirt@gov.sk.ca.

RCMP officers were called to the scene at 11:30 a.m. following reports that a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with several recent robberies was spotted on Fishing Lake First Nation. At 1 p.m., officers saw a white van and attempted a traffic stop after being told the man was driving it.

The driver of the van did not stop, and sped off. While this was happening, RCMP received a report saying the vehicle belonged to the local school and had been reported stolen. The caller also said they believed the suspect had a gun.

Officers pursued the van through the First Nation and surrounding area before the driver returned to a residence in the community. When the van slowed down, officers tried to intercept it. They also fired their guns, striking the vehicle, but the driver continued around the residence and through a narrow path in a wooded area that led to another residential part of the First Nation.

An RCMP vehicle then made contact with the van and stopped it. According to an RCMP press release, additional shots were fired after the van came to a stop.

During its investigation, the SIRT seized a loaded shotgun and spend shell casing from the white van.

Officers found the 34-year-old man inside and unresponsive. Police removed the man from the vehicle and provided first aid until EMS arrived.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has been identified as Joseph “Joey” Desjarlais. His family has been notified.

In a press release, the RCMP said they released Desjarlais’ identity because investigators had asked the public for information about him in a number of media releases issued during the past two weeks.

The SIRT receive a notification about the incident at 1:52 p.m. the same day. The investigation will examine police conduct during the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The RCMP will continue investigating the man’s conduct prior to his death.

The SIRT will issue a final report within 90 days of their investigation ending.

Fishing Lake is located more than 200 km southeast of Prince Albert.