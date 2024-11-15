SIRT investigating fatal Moose Jaw vehicle rollover

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating a serious incident in Moose Jaw that involved the Police and a vehicle that rolled over resulting in one death.

On Nov. 7, at approximately 11:42 p.m., the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) received a call reporting that a silver Honda was driving erratically and was chasing the caller’s vehicle. The caller further reported that these events were preceded by a physical altercation.

At around 11:44 p.m., MJPS received a second call regarding the same vehicle. At around 11:47 p.m., a member of MJPS operating a marked police vehicle saw the vehicle headed northbound on Main Street in Moose Jaw at what was indicated to be a high rate of speed.

The MJPS member turned to follow the vehicle northbound on Main Street with emergency equipment activated, and at approximately 11:48 p.m., radioed that the silver Honda had crashed on Main Street. EMS was requested to attend, and one of the vehicle’s passengers, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other occupants of the vehicle, the driver and a second passenger, were conveyed to hospital for assessment and treatment.

On Friday, Nov. 8, at approximately 12:33 a.m., the SIRT received notice from the MJPS regarding a serious incident involving Police.

Immediately following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and six SIRT Investigators was deployed to begin their investigation. SIRT’s investigation will examine the actions of police during this incident, MJPS will retain responsibility for the investigation into the driver and his actions. This was made known in press release made available by the Police.