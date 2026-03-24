SIRT investigating after police enter residence to find man with serious injuries inside

The Saskatchewan RCMP has notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) of a death that occurred during an emergency response on Onion Lake Cree Nation.

On Mar. 18, at around 8:20 a.m., the Onion Lake RCMP received a report that a woman was being forcibly confined by a man armed with a firearm in a residence on a rural property within Onion Lake Cree Nation. Onion Lake RCMP officers and the Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team responded immediately to contain the residence. The woman was able to exit the residence.

RCMP crisis negotiators asked the man to exit the residence safely. At around 3:20 p.m., officers entered the residence. The man was found inside with injuries.

Officers provided initial medical assistance. The man was later pronounced deceased by EMS on scene. His family has been notified.

Three firearms were recovered from the residence. There is no indication that RCMP officers discharged their firearms during this police response.

As required by The Police Act, 1990, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). SIRT will investigate the circumstances of the in-custody death.

Although the incident happened in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction, it occurred approximately four kilometres west of the Saskatchewan–Alberta border. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will be working in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team as part of the oversight process.

Initial reporting of this incident is based on preliminary information gathered following the event. Subsequent reporting related to this incident may contain additional details determined through further investigation.