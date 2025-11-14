SIRT concludes investigation into 2023 officer-involved shooting on Red Earth Cree Nation

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team has concluded its investigation into a December 2023 police shooting on Red Earth Cree Nation, ruling that the RCMP officer involved acted within the law.

SIRT was notified shortly after 7 a.m. on December 19, 2023. A final public report, released on November 10, 2025, outlines a detailed timeline of what investigators say unfolded over several hours. At about 3:41 a.m., members of the Carrot River and Nipawin RCMP detachments, along with a Provincial Protective Services officer, responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots. Two people were arrested shortly after officers arrived, but police continued looking for a third male described in the calls.

During the search, a shotgun blast struck the driver-side window of an RCMP vehicle and caused non-life-threatening injuries to the officer behind the wheel. Police repositioned and saw a man dressed in black holding a long-barreled firearm. That man, later identified as the affected person, walked into an open field that included a baseball diamond and an outdoor rink.

A short time later, another gunshot was heard. Drone footage captured by RCMP showed the man lying face down with blood around him and a shotgun wound to the head but later got back up, picked up the shotgun, and began walking toward police.

The officer used a vehicle loudspeaker to order him to stop and drop the weapon. SIRT says the man did not respond and continued approaching. At about 6:34 a.m., he raised the shotgun toward an officer. Another officer fired several rounds from a carbine, causing the man to fall. When he reached for the firearm again, the officer fired a second volley.

Officers removed the shotgun, provided first aid, and called for EMS. Paramedics arrived at 7:13 a.m. and pronounced the man dead at the scene about 40 minutes later.

SIRT’s report states that civilian witnesses, audio recordings, RCMP in-car video, and forensic tests all confirmed the man’s possession and use of the shotgun earlier that morning. Evidence also linked him to a prior gunshot into a residence and the shooting of a dog. Toxicology results later showed the presence of methamphetamine and THC.

The investigation concluded that the RCMP officer’s use of force met the legal thresholds under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, which permit lethal force when an officer reasonably believes it is necessary to protect themselves or others from death or grievous harm. The report says the man’s actions created an immediate risk and left no realistic opportunity to use a lesser level of force.

SIRT found no grounds for criminal charges and closed the file in accordance with The Police Act, 1990.