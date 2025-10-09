Singer, stitched up the sewing machine, market

On this day in 1855, American businessman Isaac Singer patented a motorized sewing machine that went on to be a household name across North America. Singer wasn’t the first to market a sewing machine, but he made important improvements in the design of the sewing machine and was the founder of what became a multinational businesses, the Singer Sewing Machine Company.

According to Wikipedia, the first sewing machine was designed by Charles Wiesenthal, a German-born engineer, working in England. His machine, patented in 1755, consisted of a double-pointed needle with an eye at one end. In 1790 the English inventor Thomas Saint invented the first sewing machine design. His machine used the chain stitch method in a single thread. Saint’s machine was designed to aid in the manufacturing of various leather goods, including saddles and bridles, but it was also capable of working with canvass, and was used for sewing ship sails. Although his machine was very advanced for the era, the concept would need steady improvement over the coming decades before it was practical enough to enter into wider use.

The first practical and widely used sewing machine was invented by Barthelemy Thimonnier, a French tailor, in 1829. His machine sewed straight seams using a chain stitch like Saint’s model. He opened the first machine-based clothing manufacturing company in the world to create uniforms for the French army. However, the factory was burned down, reportedly by workers fearful of losing their livelihood.

The earliest sewing machines were operated by turning a hand crank to move the needle up and down. Singer and his partner, Elias Howe, created a foot treale to power, the sewing machine, freeing up both hands for sewing.

In 1921 Singer introduced a portable sewing machine with an electric motor. The sewing machine, whether it was powered by a treadle or an electric motor, became a feature of almost every home in North America at a time when most people sewed their own clothing.

Today, other sewing machine companies have overtaken the popularity of Singer but the basic principles patented in 1855 remain the same. Happy birthday Singer, sewing machine.