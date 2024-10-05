Silvertips hold on, edge Raiders in overtime

The Everett Silvertips (3-1-0-0) hung on to win the first game of the East Division road trip, edging the Prince Albert Raiders (1-2-2-0) 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says he was pleased with how the team matched up with one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference.

“I thought we battled hard. We knew they’re a hard working team and we really had to match that effort and the intensity. I thought we did that in the first. We had a middle frame of about three minutes that turned the tide a little bit. In the third period, we come back and get a couple on the power play there, tie it up. They sprung on there in overtime and we came up short on it.”

Everett racked up 47 shots on goal during the game thanks to a very aggressive forecheck that led to turnovers by Prince Albert in the defensive zone.

Truitt says the Raiders moved the puck well at times.

“The way you beat it is that you got number one, you got to move the puck quickly, tape-to-tape, get it up the ice as quickly as you could, but as you saw, when we didn’t do that, then they just re-attack you and get two or three opportunities off of it. Coming up against a hard forechecking team like that, you’ve got to make sure that you’re moving pucks, being in positions, making good decisions with it, because if you hang on to it, you know, they’re going to strip you and then they’re going to attack.”

Everett had an opportunity to open the scoring in the first period, but Max Hildebrand put his bid in for save of the year with a sprawling paddle stop to keep the game tied after 20 minutes.

Carter Bear would open the scoring at the 8:12 mark of the second period for the Silvertipswith a short handed marker. After a strong forecheck by Everett, Bear was able to whack the puck past the outstretched pad of Max Hildebrand for his third goal of the season.

Just over four minutes later, exceptional status defenseman Landon DuPont would strike for his first WHL goal thanks to a wicked wrist shot from the high slot. Julien Maze provided the helper

The Raiders would strike back just 0:31 in to the final frame as Tomas Mrsic would break loose and beat Jesse Sanche on the power play for his second goal of the season and first as a Raider in the friendly confines of the Art Hauser Centre. Aiden Oiring provided the lone helper.

Mrsic says it felt great to feel the roar of the Raider faithful at ice level when he scored.

“I think it felt great. I think these are the best fans in the league, how loud they were when we scored. It felt pretty special to have my first goal here.”

After a penalty against Everett’s Tarin Smith, the Raider power play would go back to work late in the third period.

Mrsic would unleash a one timer from the right circle past Sanche for his second goal of the night, and third in the last two games. Oiring and Niall Crocker provided the helper.

Mrsic was visibly excited after tying the game as he drew the kneeing minor from Smith.

“We needed that goal to tie it up too, too.” Mrsic explained in his post media availability. “I think we drew up a good play, converted on that, and I was really fired up there and glad we got a goal there.”

Truitt says Mrsic is always an offensive threat when he has the puck for Prince Albert.

“I like his finish, he’s a shooter. He’s dangerous on the ice when he’s got the puck around that net. The two goals were huge for us tonight, and he’s got to one of the guys that drives it. He did here tonight.”

Jesse Heslop would provide the overtime heroics for Everett 3:17 into the extra frame as he broke past a Raider defender with a burst of speed and made no mistake on the breakaway. Tyler MacKenzie and Tarin Smith assisted on the play.

Heslop’s father, Mitch, grew up in the Prince Albert area. Heslop had several family members and friends in attendance.

Jesse Sanche made 18 saves for the Silvertips in the win. Max Hildebrand was outstanding for Prince Albert making 43 saves in the contest.

The Raiders return to action on Wednesday night when they welcome the Spokane Chiefs to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca