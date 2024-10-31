Silage corn: how to grow more with less

When it comes to producing high-energy feed for your livestock, there’s no question that silage corn offers farmers the most of everything – yield consistency, quality, nutrition and flexible harvest timing.

So, why choose silage corn over cereals?

The advantages of today’s silage corn hybrids clearly outperform other feed options, especially for farmers looking to maximize feed production while using their land more efficiently.

Silage corn requires fewer acres and water per tonne of production when compared to cereal silage. That’s because corn is naturally more water-efficient and drought-tolerant over cereals like wheat, barley and oats. This means farmers can grow more with less.

Put Pioneer silage products to work on your acres

Like any field crop, agronomics, field management and maturity at harvest factor into selecting the right hybrid. The ideal silage hybrid must deliver high total plant yield of digestible starches and fibre, a long harvest window that allows the plant to dry to the right moisture and adequate sugars for proper fermentation.

That’s where Pioneer® silage corn hybrids excel. They are bred to deliver high-quality, nutrient-dense feed with excellent stay-green for flexible harvest timing and consistent quality. Delivering more livestock feed with every tonne, Pioneer hybrids also help farmers produce more with less water and acres.

Pioneer silage corn is also bred to optimize late-season plant health, because healthy plants continue to build more starch and biomass, maintain feed quality and maximize the harvest window. And, since improved starch, or grain, is responsible for much of the increase in feed nutritional value, corn silage has an added advantage since 65 per cent of energy for livestock and 45-50 per cent of tonnage yield in corn silage comes from the grain.

Ultimately, corn silage can help produce the most robust, reliable and high-energy feed for western Canadian livestock farmers. So, why not choose the feed choice that outperforms other options, and opt for silage corn? Contact your local Pioneer Sales Representative today or visit pioneer.com/Canada for more information about how Pioneer silage corn hybrids can perform on your farm.