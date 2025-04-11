Sikh organizations want Sask. Party MLA who called federal NDP leader ‘a terrorist’ removed from caucus

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

Local and national organizations representing the Sikh community are calling for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to remove an MLA from his caucus for calling federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh “a terrorist.”

Racquel Hilbert has since apologized through a written statement and withdrawn her comment, calling it “inaccurate and inappropriate.”

On March 25, while speaking about the 2025-26 provincial budget, the first-term MLA for Humboldt-Watrous said from the floor of the legislature: “We did not hear the Opposition denounce their federal leader as being a terrorist in India and denounce the collateral trade damage to Western Canada.”

The Regina Leader-Post, which was first to report the incident on Wednesday, obtained a copy of an email sent Thursday morning to the premier by the Sikh Society of Saskatchewan. It requests “formal censure and removal of MLA Hilbert from caucus or any committee/legislative roles.”

The Sikh Society also wants “a clear and public reaffirmation” from the premier’s office “denouncing hate speech and your government’s support for Sikh Canadians.”

“Words spoken in the Legislature carry significant weight and the misuse of that platform to spread hateful rhetoric demands far more than an apology,” states the email, written by Harpreet Singh Jassal, the organization’s president.

Jassal said the comments were especially hurtful as they came to light during Sikh heritage month, calling Hilbert’s words “dangerous and defamatory.”

The Sikh Society requested a meeting with the premier’s office while urging Moe to show leadership “ensuring that elected officials are held to the highest standard of conduct.”

Calls for condemnation

Vicki Mowat, deputy leader of the Opposition, asked Moe to condemn the comment made by Hilbert during question period Thursday.

Moe stood and said her words were “inaccurate and they’re inappropriate,” but noted that Hilbert had apologized and withdrawn the remark.

Mowat said the comments were “premeditated hate,” as Hilbert had written her speech prior to delivering it.

Tajinder Grewal, NDP critic for advanced education, said he’s been on the phone constantly with members of his community following the Leader-Post’s original story. He called Hilbert’s comments “hate speech” before asking a similar question to Mowat, but on behalf of the Sikhs in Saskatchewan.

“Why does the member who spreads such hate continue to sit in the government caucus?” he asked during question period.

Moe again rose to his feet and reiterated Hilbert’s apology, saying her comments were “inaccurate and highly inappropriate.”

Grewal responded: “That apology’s not good enough.”

Sikh community responds

Following question period, Grewal said there is considerable hurt in the community.

“Calling someone a terrorist, just being Sikh, is very hateful. It’s hate speech,” he said. “She should not be in that chamber. She should not be in the government or caucus.”

Grewal said the premier needs “to show some leadership” and that “the community demands it” as the story travels outside of Saskatchewan and around the world.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) strongly condemned Hilbert’s words, also issuing a call for her to be removed from any committee assignments while also receiving anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training.

“WSO believes that Ms. Hilbert should face consequences for her hateful remarks,” states a WSO press release issued Thursday.

“Hilbert’s comments are reprehensible and parrot disinformation being pushed from India in order to malign Sikhs and suppress legitimate criticism.”

As part of the statement, the WSO also took issue with how speaker Todd Goudy addressed the accusations levied by Hilbert.

“We are particularly disappointed that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly did not censure Hilbert for her inflammatory remarks. This lack of accountability sets a disturbing precedent,” states the release.

Hilbert did not speak with reporters on Wednesday or Thursday despite requests.

Singh weighs in

Speaking Wednesday to reporters in Richmond, B.C., Singh said Hilbert’s comment was “clearly a lie” and asked: “What’s happened in this MLA’s life for them to say that about me?”

The federal leader said he was worried about the underlying bias that motivated Hilbert to make that comment and how it impacts young people in Saskatchewan.

“What does it say to them when an elected official of their province is lying about somebody else, calling them a negative term like that?” Singh asked.

alsalloum@postmedia.com