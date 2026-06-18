Show your love on Father’s Day

Celebrate Father’s Day by tailoring the day to his specific interests. For example, two young women took their grandfather for an afternoon of golf. They made great memories, despite being eaten alive by mosquitoes! Nobody kept score because everybody wins when you’re having fun together.

The best approach to celebrating Father’s Day is spending quality time together, such as sharing his favourite meal or participating in a local outdoor activity. A Father’s Day gift might be a thoughtful keepsake paired with a heartfelt handwritten note expressing your appreciation. Consider these ways to make Father’s Day special:

Backyard barbecue – Fire up the grill for the family and let dad take a break. Prepare his favourite cuts of meat or surprise him with a craft beer or whiskey tasting.

Take him out – Skip the cooking and order takeout from his favourite restaurant or take him to a local spot for brunch.

Enjoy the outdoors – Take the family for a stroll in the park or go fishing at a nearby lake.

Backyard movie – Set up an projector in the yard or host an indoor movie marathon featuring his favourite classic films.

His choice – Give him “control of the remote” and let him pick exactly what the family plays or watches.

Write it down – A handwritten letter detailing happy memories and why you admired him is often more cherished than a physical gift.

Helping hands – Most dads have a lingering project. Offer to help him finish a DIY build or take care of one of his regular chores, such as washing the car or mowing the lawn, so he can simply relax.