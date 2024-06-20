Show and Shine returns for 34th year to Main Street in Melfort

According to organizers the 34th Annual Melfort Trade Alliance Show and Shine on Friday June 14 was a huge success.

Over 100 vehicles from Northeast Saskatchewan registered this year. “I would also like to thank Vital Signs and Graphics, the Melfort Marlins Swim Club, the City of Melfort, the MTACC Membership and the countless volunteers who helped put this day together,” MTACC executive director Cal Gratton said in a release.

Gratton also thanked sponsors which included JBN Promotions, Northeast Waste Management ̧ Prairie North Co-op and Redhead Equipment.

Photo by Cassie Johnson



Show and Shine Winners

Fan’s Choice (sponsored by TJ’s Pizza) –Dave Zimmer, Melfort, SK. (1967 Camaro)

Top Ford (sponsored by Melody Motors) –Adrian Bourgeois, Melfort, SK. (1952Ford Sunliner

Top GM ( sponsored by Cheyenne GM) -Dave Zimmer, Melfort, SK. (1967 Camaro)

Top Mopar ( sponsored by Diamond Dodge) –Brad Fowler, Sherwood Park AB. (Dodge Challenger)

Top Import ( Sponsored by Thomas Motors) –Devin Reiner, Melfort SK. (1931 Alpha Romeo Replica)

Top Modern (Sponsored by Fountain Tire) –Tom Beck, Melfort SK. (2003 Chevy Corvette)

Top 80’s ( Sponsored by Prairie North Coop) –Al McCrea, Zenon Park SK. (1985 GMC)

Top 70’s ( Sponsored by Armstrong Trucking & Excavating) –Tim Bulicz, Melfort, SK. (1970 Olds)

Top 60’s(Sponosored by Nutters Everyday Naturals) -Dave Zimmer, Melfort, SK. (1967 Camaro)

Top 50’s (Sponsored by Melfort Liquor Loft) –Jeff McDonald, Melfort, SK. (1950 Chevy Truck)

Top Vintage (Sponsored by Melfort Spiffy Car Wash) -Devin Reiner, Melfort SK. (1931 Alpha Romeo Replica)

Top Motorcycle (Sponsored by JBN Promotions)–Dalton South, Melfort, SK. (Gold Wing aspencade)

Honourable Mention (Sponsored by Shoppers Drug Mart) Mark Malmgren, Melfort SK. (2014 Kenworth T680)