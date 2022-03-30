Suspect charged with second degree murder after shooting on Beardy’s and Okemasis’

A man found shot to death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on Sunday has been identified as 22 year old Cody Tait of Saskatoon.

Rosthern RCMP received a report of an injured male on a road in the community on March 27th. Despite life-saving efforts, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of investigation, 28 year old Robbie Cameron of Saskatoon was arrested on March 29th and charged with second degree murder.

He was remanded to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court today.

The investigation continues and officers believe there are additional suspects. Anyone with information should contact their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.