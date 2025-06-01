Shoe Fire less than 20 kilometers from Candle Lake

According to the Resort Village of Candle Lake the Shoe Fire is currently getting closer to the community.

According to the Resort Village the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reports this afternoon that the Shoe Fire is now 14 kilometres from Candle Lake.

They explained that current and forecast winds remain favourable, so no mandatory evacuation is being recommended at this time; the voluntary evacuation advisory remains in effect.

Ongoing Protective Actions for Candle lake include fire breaks North of Hanan Creek, which is substantially complete, North of the Minowukaw Subdivision, which is substantially complete and on the east side of Highway 120, where crews are cutting a break today and expect to finish within the next four days.

The Resort Village also has values protection available such as pumps, hoses and sprinklers.

They added that installation of values protection began Sunday in Minowukaw Subdivision and will proceed clockwise in the Village where advisable.

According to the Resort Village and SPSA in a press availability SPSA ground and air crews continue active suppression on the Shoe Fire as conditions allow.

If resident choose to evacuate mandatorily they must register so responders know that the residence is vacant. You can register online or by calling the Village Office at 306-929-2236, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. When you register provide the names of all occupants leaving, civic address in Candle Lake and urrent contact phone, email and location where you can be reached.

While away from Candle Lake residents are advised to secure propane tanks, shut off non-essential power, and remove flammable items from decks and yards if time permits and monitor updates via Facebook, the Candle Lake website and the SaskAlert mobile app.

“Village staff receive SPSA situation reports twice daily and will post confirmed updates at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or sooner if conditions change. If a mandatory evacuation becomes necessary, an emergency alert will be issued immediately through SaskAlert, our website, social media, and local media outlets,” the release stated.

For assistance or questions, contact the Resort Village at 306-929-2236.