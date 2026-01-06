‘Shock, dismay, anger and fear’: Regina rally calls for Canada to oppose U.S. arrest of Maduro

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

A crowd of people gathered in front of Regina City Hall on Monday to call upon the Canadian government to publicly condemn the United States’ arrest of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

Organized by the Regina Peace Council, the rally classified Saturday’s arrest as a violation of international law that protects countries’ rights to political independence. Attendees expressed outrage over the U.S.’s actions as well as comments by President Donald Trump, who said his country would “run” Venezuela until a new head of state could be put into place.

Bearing signs with messages of “We condemn U.S. imperialism” and “No Canadian support for U.S. wars,” the rally’s speakers said they were not gathered in support of Maduro, but rather of Venezuela’s right to decide what comes next for its democracy without U.S. interference.

“I have cycled through shock, dismay, anger and fear since learning about the United States’ illegal and unconstitutional actions in Venezuela,” stated Moravia de la O, who is from Mexico.

She said her family back home and many in the broader region of Latin America are “deeply alarmed” by the situation and Trump’s citing of the 1823 Monroe Doctrine as partial justification for the forceful arrest of a foreign national leader.

A cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy in the 20th century, the doctrine opposes political interference in North or South America by European nations. However, other interpretations have been used to justify the U.S.’s past intervention in countries like Cuba, Nicaragua and El Salvador as a stated means of restoring regional stability.

“Intervention in the political affairs of Latin America is a long-standing tradition of the United States, and so many of us who have roots in the country are seeing red flags,” de la O said. “If we don’t stand against this, what’s happening in Venezuela, any country can be next.”

Miguel Sanchez said the U.S.’s actions in Venezuela remind him of the 1973 coup in his home of Chile — a political upending later proven to be influenced by the CIA. As a former political prisoner, Sanchez said it is alarming to see one country interfering with another’s affairs.

“When one nation treats international law as optional, global order erodes,” he noted. “This is where Canada must choose, not between governments, but between principles. This is not about defending a leader. It is about defending the right of nations to exist without fear of foreign abduction.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a post to social media on Monday, repeated that Canada supports “a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition of power” after an initial statement issued Saturday that called for “all parties to respect international law.”

Sanchez, de la O and others at Regina’s rally said they want a more direct and clear denouncement from Canada as a member of the United Nations.

“I would like to see a strong and unequivocal condemnation of the actions of the United States (that) doesn’t leave any space to doubt interpretation,” said Sanchez.

