Shoal Lake Cree Nation hosts two-day Clean Energy Summit in Martensville

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

First Nations leaders, provincial and international government representatives, and other economic decision-makers recently converged on the City of Martensville for a two-day conference hosted by the Shoal Lake Cree Nation (SLCN) from northeast Saskatchewan.

The inaugural “Clean Energy Summit” was held at the North Ridge Centennial Community Centre on July 15-16.

According to a City of Martensville release, attendees discussed current and future initiatives planned by the SLCN as part of a commitment to ensuring environmental sustainability and cultural traditions are prioritized in future economic developments on Treaty 5 territory.

One of the presentations was from the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA). The Hungarian Consulate in Toronto stated on its Facebook page that the presentation showcased some of the most successful Hungarian companies “whose innovative solutions can support the clean energy goals of Indigenous communities.

Incidentally, there was also a signing of a co-operation agreement between the HEPA Partner Office and representatives of the SLCN.

Martensville mayor Kent Muench said it was a privilege to play a part in this event, which addressed critical issues facing Canada today, from sustainable energy and economic development to strengthening partnerships between First Nations and non-First Nations communities.

“We extend our sincere thanks to (SLCN) Chief Marcel Head and the Summit leadership for choosing our city as the host,” Muench said.

During the City of Martensville council meeting on July 15, community economic development manager Dillon Shewchuk talked about the event, where the City of Martensville was invited to offer opening remarks.

“It was just a really unique event that we had a really small part in, but we were grateful for the chance to be there,” he said.