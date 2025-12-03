Shire: 10 off-season tasks the Roughriders need to get done

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Much like they did last off-season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders should focus on continuity heading into the 2026 CFL season.

Obviously, that’s easier to say after you’ve won a Grey Cup championship and harder to do.

With 44 pending free agents, the Roughriders have some work to do in order to retain their top playmakers but if Saskatchewan wants to run it back, that continuity is the best course of action.

Here are the top 10 tasks on the Roughriders’ agenda this off-season before training camp opens in May:

1. Secure starting quarterback

This year’s list starts exactly how last year’s did: the Roughriders need to secure a starting quarterback. The obvious answer is to give Trevor Harris another one-year extension. In fact, the easy answer to all of these tasks would be to bring back all 44 free agents and run it back considering how strong the team was in 2025. That won’t be the case though but it feels like Harris and the Riders can get a deal done as both have expressed interest in doing so. While Harris will be 40 next year, he’s not slowing down and is only getting more comfortable in Saskatchewan’s offence with coordinator Marc Mueller.

2. Retain backup quarterbacks

If Harris comes back, why not bring back No. 2 and No. 3 also? Jake Maier came to the Riders in a trade last December from the Calgary Stampeders and brought with him plenty of CFL experience. While he would obviously prefer a starting role, he’s expressed his interest in returning as a backup. At 28, Maier could eventually Harris’s heir apparent. Short-yardage specialist Tommy Stevens is another easy decision to re-sign while a decision will have to be made with fourth-stringer Jack Coan, who has progressed over the last two years but won’t move up the depth chart if the three ahead of him return. There may be options in free agency but this group got the job done in 2025.

3. Re-sign elite running back

As noted, retention is key for the Roughriders if they want to run it back in 2026. So wouldn’t it make sense to give running back A.J. Ouellette a contract extension? He signed a two-year deal in Saskatchewan in 2024 and while his first, injury-riddled season didn’t go as planned, he was among the CFL’s best in 2025 and was a big part of Saskatchewan’s championship run. While there may be other elite running backs on the free agent market, bringing back Ouellette makes more sense than trying to target Brady Oliveira, Dedrick Mills or James Butler.

4. Prioritize receiver situation

Basically Saskatchewan’s starting cast of receivers are pending free agents. Can they bring all of them back? Likely not given the salary cap structure. KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers — who both went over 1,000 yards this year — are both due more money after originally signing two-year rookie deals in 2024. Canadians Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker both missed time last year, but both will still require large investments to retain. Joe Robustelli and Tommy Nield are also pending free agents who started plenty of games in 2025. At this point, getting three or four back would be considered a success because Ajou Ajou is likely a player who can be inserted into the starting lineup while Dhel Duncan-Busby could compete for a starting spot as well. There will likely need to be some additions in free agency to this group.

5. Re-sign Canadian cornerback

Does Tevaughn Campbell want to be back in 2026? If the answer is yes, then put the contract in front of him and let him write down the number he wants. After coming back to the CFL following a six-year NFL stint, Campbell had six interceptions in 13 games and likely would have been in defensive-player-of-the-year consideration had he not missed five games. The 32-year-old is not only an elite defender but he’s a ratio breaker and certainly someone who the Riders would love back next season to join Rolan Milligan Jr. and Marcus Sayles in Saskatchewan’s defensive backfield.

6. Offensive line options

While the Roughriders suffered injuries along the offensive line last season, the play of the starting five in the Grey Cup was a big reason why Saskatchewan won. While centre/guard Logan Ferland and left tackle Payton Collins are under contract for next season, it would benefit the Riders to offer the other three — Jermarcus Hardrick, Trevon Tate and Jacob Brammer — new contracts as well. However, if the Roughriders go back to three Canadian starters, it might be hard for them to retain all three considering they could become instant starters on any other team. Additionally, centre Sean McEwen didn’t play last year but was still part of the leadership group. Will he re-sign? The Riders also have some up-and-comers under contract including Canadians Zack Fry, Daniel Johnson, Erik Andersen and American Darius Washington, who could all compete for starting spots in 2026.

7. Bring back linebackers

Having signed middle linebacker Jameer Thurman to a two-year deal last year, the Roughriders already have a massive part of the defence returning in 2026. Now they need to lock down the two players next to him. On one side, Canadian A.J. Allen is a free agent after an impressive first season as a starter and will no doubt earn a well-deserved raise in 2026. Can that number fit within the Riders salary cap? On the other side, C.J. Reavis, who played safety in the Grey Cup, is a pending free agent and should be brought back after an all-star season. While Antoine Brooks Jr., who started at linebacker in the Grey Cup, is also under contract, having options is a great thing for the Roughriders to have if they choose to deploy a Canadian safety in 2026.

8. Determine defensive linemen

Much like last off-season, a large chunk of Saskatchewan’s defensive line is without contracts for 2026. Those players include Micah Johnson, Mike Rose, Malik Carney and Habakkuk Baldonado, who were the starting four in the Grey Cup. Shane Ray and Caleb Sanders are also pending free agents. Last off-season, the Riders moved on from Miles Brown, Bryan Cox Jr. and Anthony Lanier II and replaced them with Ray and Rose, while Baldonado got more playing time with Ray injured. I can’t see all of the pending free agents back in 2026 but Johnson, Carney, Sanders and Baldonado should be easy decisions to re-sign.

9. Kicking competition

Brett Lauther is under contract for next season after signing a three-year deal in 2024. And while the longtime Rider ranked at the bottom of the league last year with a 72.2 per cent field goal success rate, he deserves another opportunity in camp next season to show he’s capable of a bounce back season. However, there should definitely be some competition brought in, whether that’s American Michael Hughes or someone else with a big leg.

10. Kick returner

Right before free agency last year, Mario Alford signed a one-year extension with the Roughriders and had a strong start to the season before being injured. While rookie Drae McCray pushed for the spot in camp with an impressive pre-season, he didn’t have that same spark when his opportunity came in the season and was eventually released. There are a few returners who could become free agents this off-season in DeVonte Dedmon, Janarion Grant and James Letcher Jr., leaving this roster decision to be decided near free agency.

