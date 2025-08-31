Shingoose soaking up experience at first WHL training camp

Moving from the U15 Prep ranks to the WHL is a tall order for any player, but when Prince Albert Raiders first round pick Athens Shingoose talks about it, he means literally.

The Waywayseecapo, Man. product dominated the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) last season, finishing with 45 goals and 89 points in 46 games with RINK Hockey Academy in Winnipeg. So far, Shingoose is enjoying his first WHL training camp in Prince Albert, but the experience has come with its challenges.

“They’re just very tall,” Shingoose said with a laugh when asked about the difference playing against WHL players. “It’s harder for me to be one of the smaller guys. (I’m) just trying to play big and throw my body (around) a bit. Yeah, very tall.”

Shingoose wasn’t known as a bruiser in the CSSHL ranks. At 5’7 and 132 pounds, he racked up only 22 penalty minutes in those 46 games, but he’s no doormat either. The Raider first rounder has shown plenty of grit in training camp, despite being matched up against bigger competition. Those efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“Love his tenacity,” Raiders coach Ryan McDonald said when asked about Shingoose’s play. “He’s very tenacious on the ice making plays. He protects the puck well, and he’s got a heck of a shot.”

“(It’s) a great experience,” Shingoose said. “Fast paced. It was hard for me to adjust, but then I got the hang of it. It was really good.”

Being on the winning side definitely helps with the experience. Shingoose and his teammates on Team Protas did plenty of it on Saturday, coming away with wins over Team Modano (3-1) and Team McAmmond (2-0). They’ll be back on the ice first thing Sunday morning taking on Team Hartnell at 8:45 a.m.

As with the vast majority of 15-year-old prospects, Shingoose won’t be on a WHL roster come opening night. His goal is to make the Raider roster next season.

“Be a team player,” Shingoose said when asked about his goals for this training camp. “Work on myself and just bond with the guys, get to know the guys, and build friendships with them.”

For McDonald, getting the Raider 2025 first rounder into camp is about building the right culture.

“Just enjoy the process,” McDonald said. “This is obviously his first camp, so come in, ask questions, and just enjoy the process.”

The Prince Albert Raiders are back in training camp on Sunday. Their annual Green and White Game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday. Admission is by donation to the food bank.

The Raiders play their first pre-season game on Tuesday against the Saskatoon Blades in Saskatoon. Puck drop is 2 p.m.

Sunday Training Camp Schedule:

8:45am: Team Hartnell vs Team Protas

10:30am: Team McAmmond vs Team Modano

5:15pm: Consolation Game

7:15pm: Championship Game (Kelly Cup)