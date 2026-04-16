Shelley Fraser honoured with Star Blanket from Big River First Nation

Submitted

The Big River First Nation, located approximately 130 km northwest of Prince Albert, honored Shelley Fraser on Saturday, April 4, following Easter Mass, with the presentation of a Star Blanket, one of the highest symbols of respect in many Indigenous cultures.

The honor was presented at the Big River First Nation Sacred Heart Church. Fraser, who recently authored The Morning I Walked Her Home, received recognition for her years of generosity and charitable work within the community.

Fraser said she was surprised and deeply touched when Rose Morin approached her about presenting her with a Star Blanket.

Morin, who designed the blanket, explained the community’s decision, “Shelley has done a lot for us in the church and the community, including putting a bell on our church. We wanted to recognize and appreciate the efforts she did for us.”

During the ceremony, Rose Morin and Leona Morin worked together to wrap the Star Blanket around Fraser, a gesture symbolizing protection, honor, and the community’s collective gratitude.

Fraser addressed the congregation with heartfelt appreciation, saying, “I want to thank Rose and Leona Morin and everyone in the community for their kindness and appreciation that you have shown toward me over the years and for making me feel welcome in your community.”

She also reflected on her most formative years with the Sisters of the Presentation, noting that her time working closely with them from 2001 to 2007 had a profound impact on her life.

“The community has a lot of beautiful people here, and it was also a pleasure to work alongside the Sisters of the Presentation,” Fraser added. “One of the sisters, whom I had known for 44 years, was my mentor, and because of her presence here, it was another reason why I chose to remain at the Reserve as long as I did. Those years from 2001 to 2007 were especially meaningful. We as a congregation and community achieved a lot of great things together, and it also provided some healing. No one achieves contributions alone; it takes others working together to make a positive difference. Although the two sisters I worked with have now passed, they were the ones who made it possible for me to integrate and continue to work within the community. The memories from this community will remain in my heart forever.”

Fraser also worked alongside Rose Morin at Bingos, participated in fundraising efforts, and collaborated with many others in the community, contributing to initiatives that made a meaningful difference for the better.

Fraser continued to serve the parish and community until 2014, remaining active in church life and community initiatives.

In addition to her work at Sacred Heart Church, Fraser also made contributions toward St. Jean Baptiste Church in Debden, supporting their parish and community efforts there as well.

Fraser is an author, Registered Counsellor, and Educator.