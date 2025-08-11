Shellbrook RCMP searching for red truck that was stolen with unsecured firearm inside

The Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for the occupants of a red truck that was reportedly involved an incident on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation after being stolen from Main Street in Shellbrook.

The truck is described as a red GM Sierra 2500 with a red slip tank on the back and Saskatchewan license plate number 297 MLE. Investigators say there was an unsecured firearm in the truck at the time it was stolen.

Investigators are also searching for the occupants of a grey Ford 150 who may have information about the theft.

The red GM was reported stolen at around 1:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8 while it was sitting outside a business in Shellbrook. Officers found the vehicle while on patrol on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 9. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, RCMP say, and was last seen heading northbound towards the Debden area.

The RCMP received reports of gunshots on Ahtahkakoop the morning of Saturday, Aug. 9. Those reports indicated a red truck was involved.

Residents who see either the red GM Sierra or grey Ford 150 are asked to avoid approaching them as the occupants may be armed and are considered dangerous. Instead, residents should call the RCMP at 310-7267.

Residents can also submit information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting www.saskcrimestoppers.com.