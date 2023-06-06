Shaye Amundson Memorial Tournament a success says coordinator

More than 30 teams from across Alberta and Saskatchewan made their way to Prince Albert this past weekend for the third annual Shaye Amundson Memorial Tournament.

The tournament had teams in the U11, U13, U15 and U17 age levels competing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Curtis Bradbury, the tournament coordinator for the Shaye Amundson Memorial Tournament says the tournament was an overall success.

“It was a very successful weekend. We have a lot of teams that want to come back next year and they’re already letting us know that financially our numbers, I think, tripled from last year, so once it gets sorted out, we’ll be able to do the scholarships again this year, which is exciting. That’s why we do it is in memory of Shaye and Prince Albert Minor Softball is able to give back on her behalf.”

Money raised from gate admission throughout the weekend will be put towards the Shaye Amundson Memorial Scholarship which is presented to softball players who want to pursue post-secondary education. Previous winners include Kianna Mullner, Olivia Woytiuk, and Arianne Pollon.

Despite thunderstorms in Prince Albert on Thursday and Saturday evening, there were only two games that had to be rescheduled.

Bradbury gives credit to the volunteers and city groundkeepers for the work they did to keep the tournament on schedule.

“We are a softball community. The volunteers throughout the weekend were phenomenal. The city of Prince Albert and their groundskeepers were very knowledgeable. And in getting the diamonds prepared throughout the weekend. Everything was done so well and the only thing we couldn’t control was the weather.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Prince Albert Aces took home the U11 title with a win over the Muenster A’s at Shaye Amundson Field.

Aces head coach Amy Fiddler says it was special to play the final day of the tournament on the diamond named in honor of Shaye.

(It was) pretty awesome. Our first day we actually got moved to Kinsmen Park just because the diamonds were in rough shape. So, it was nice to play on the Shaye diamond for the for the final day. Thank you to the grounds crew. They did an awesome job of making sure they were playable. We had a little chat with the girls just explaining who she is and why they’re playing this tournament and the scholarships that also get given out to these girls. So, it was pretty special for sure.”

Fiddler says pitching was a strength for the U11 Aces throughout the weekend

“I would have to say our pitching, Adrianna Lambris, who’s a second year and we’ve got Gia Carlson, who is a first year. I would say (they) are our top two pitchers (and are) very, very dependable. We also play a really good small game bunting and getting those girls on. Everybody through the lineup contributed. We don’t have a weak spot in our lineup. So, it’s so nice to be able to rely on those hitters.”

The Regina Fighting Saints took home the U13 division, the Twin Cities Angels won the U15 crown, and the Moose Jaw ICE won the U17 title.

