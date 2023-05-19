Shayde Amundson Memorial Softball Tournament to honor late former Aces players

The third annual Shaye Amundson Memorial Softball Tournament is set to take place in Prince Albert early next month.

The tournament will feature 32 teams from Saskatchewan and Alberta across four age divisions (U11, U13, U15 and U17).

Curtis Bradbury, the tournament coordinator says the third annual Shaye Amundson Memorial tournament is shaping up to be an exciting weekend.

“We have the privilege of having three lit diamonds, so there’ll be evening games for folks to come over and enjoy some softball. We’re excited to be hosting. I think it’s going to be good for the (sports) community and the business community. There’s a lot of teams in town and it’ll be enjoyable. We’re all looking forward to the competition for this upcoming weekend.”

The tournament is named after Shaye Amundson, a former Prince Albert Aces player who passed away on June 28, 2016, at the age of 18 in a car accident.

Bradbury says Amundson had a real passion for the sport of softball.

“She was an integral part of our Aces program growing up in the Debden area. She and her family used to travel to Prince Albert so that she can play softball. Her passing touched so many people inside and out of the community of Debden, Saskatchewan. To say Shaye was a spark plug on our Aces softball teams is an understatement. She was a very talented softball player. What made Shaye special on the ball club was a passion for the whole time she stepped out on the field.”

An excerpt from Amundson’s obituary listed on the Beau Lac Funeral Home website reads: “Shaye lived her life with joy and brought it with her in everything she did, whether it was on the ball field, in the hockey rink, with her church youth group, or in the school. She loved all sports, but softball was her passion. She was genuine, kind, outgoing, supportive, crazy, happy, loving and everybody’s friend. She touched so many lives in her 18 years.”

Funds from the tournament will be raised towards the Shaye Amundson Memorial Scholarship fund. Previous recipients of the Shaye Amundson Memorial Scholarship include Kiana Mullner, Olivia Woytiuk and Arianne Pollon.

The 2023 Shaye Amundson Memorial Softball Tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jun. 2 and run through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jun. 4. Games for the tournament will be hosted at Shaye Amundson Memorial Field, Kinsmen Field, Optimist Field and Rotary Field.

