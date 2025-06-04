Shaunavon receives provincial recognition for Age-Friendly work

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Shaunavon received Provincial Recognition for their Age-Friendly work during a ceremony held last Friday, May 30 at the Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre.

Shaunavon is the ninth community in the province to receive recognition from the Government of Saskatchewan through a recommendation provided by SSM (Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism). Initiated by the World Health Organization, Age-Friendly communities exist in countries across the world. In Saskatchewan, Age-Friendly operates under the oversight of SSM.

Provincial Recognition may be achieved when a community has demonstrated commitment to the Age-Friendly milestones including: forming a local committee, securing the support of municipal government, assessing the needs of the community, and developing action plans to address the identified needs.

In Shaunavon, the work of an Aging in Place Task Force in 2021 led to the formation of the Age-Friendly Shaunavon Committee. A municipal resolution was passed in February 2022 stating that the Town of Shaunavon will actively participate, support, promote and work to assess and improve accessibility and inclusion for older persons, persons with disabilities, children and youth in all aspects of community life. Through a Facilitating Independence Grant administered through SSM, the committee hired a part-time Senior Resource Coordinator and opened their downtown office location in 2023. The group offers many programs and services that address the needs of older adults in the community, and includes many intergenerational opportunities.

Several dignitaries were on hand for the event including: the Honourable Lori Carr, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health and Doug Steele, local MLA for the Cypress Hills Constituency; Cal Vance, Mayor of Shaunavon and other council and staff representatives from both the Town and local Rural Municipalities; Holly Schick, Executive Director of SSM and Linda Pratt, Chair of SSM’s provincial Age-Friendly Saskatchewan Committee. Minister Carr presented plaques to the Mayor and to the Chair of the local committee, Debbie Olesen.The committee also includes Ruth Elliott, Kathy Towle and Terri Hetterly and former members Brenda Waldron and Joy Frenette. The late Kim Anderson was recognized throughout the ceremony for her extensive work and dedication in establishing the local committee, having served both as a volunteer and most recently as the part-time Senior Resource Coordinator. Kim’s husband Robert, daughters Meghan and Kara, and several grandchildren were in attendance.

Holly Schick served as emcee for the event, welcoming everyone and providing details about Age-Friendly Saskatchewan and the Recognition process. Schick then invited remarks from dignitaries and the local committee.

Minister Carr brought greetings and a congratulatory message from the Government of Saskatchewan on behalf of Premier Scott Moe. She recognized the local committee’s efforts and the support that SSM offers Age-Friendly communities in their work to provide programs and services for older adults and to ensure inclusion of all people in the community.

Shaunavon’s Mayor, Cal Vance, wished the committee continued success, saying, “So much has been achieved in a short time frame, but we know there is still much work to do. Council commends your efforts, and we look forward to working with you to ensure that Age-Friendly Shaunavon can continue its important work.”

Linda Pratt, Chair of the provincial Age-Friendly Saskatchewan Committee, highlighted the programs and services that the local committee has implemented, noting the intergenerational nature of many of them such as Reading Buddies and Tech Time. She said, “I like Age-Friendly Shaunavon’s vision: Healthy Aging in Shaunavon, and a mission statement that references all ages. This is an important part of our Age-Friendly communication. After all, ‘aging’ is not something only done by older adults—everyone is aging.”

Chair of the local committee, Debbie Olesen, reiterated the importance of Kim Anderson’s contributions in establishing Age-Friendly Shaunavon and thanked everyone for attending. Olesen extended appreciation to the Government of Saskatchewan and SSM for recognition. “It affirms that the work we are doing matters. But most importantly, it shines a light on the heart of Shaunavon, our people. From our volunteers and community partners to local organizations and town leadership, this has truly been a team effort.”