Shaunavon District Fire and Rescue hosts grain entrapment rescue course

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Shaunavon District Fire & Rescue (SDFR) hosted a grain entrapment rescue course from March 14-16. Twenty participants from both the Shaunavon Department and the Frontier Fire Department participated in the rigorous 3-day training event. This was the first time this particular training has been held in Shaunavon.

The course focused on removing casualties entrapped in grain bins, grain trailers or similar situations, along with the associated hazards. The course was delivered by Trans-Care Rescue from Langham, SK.

Fire Chief Merrick Goldstein has the following advice for anyone who may become entrapped, or notice someone who is entrapped, in grain: “Call 9-1-1 immediately; that is the first call to make. Rescue workers can assess the situation and provide further direction for others in the vicinity (e.g. neighbours). Certain types of grain and rotting grain can give off carbon dioxide which quickly replaces the oxygen in the air. There may also be risks of H2S gas from rotting grain or carbon monoxide from nearby farm vehicles.”

Goldstein adds, “Don’t alert too many people to the scene until Fire and Rescue and EMS arrives. Rescuer safety is paramount and emergency responders will assess the air to make sure something else didn’t cause them to go down and become entrapped.”

A rescue involves establishing an anchor point (e.g. at the top of a bin), letting rope systems down and tying rescuers in. Rope rigging is then tied around the entrapped person to ensure they don’t sink any further. Grain tube panels are put in place around the individual, along with an auger system beside the victim to auger the grain out. Once enough grain has been removed to place a harness under the victim, more grain is augered out until the victim can be removed.

Goldstein has additional advice if you are the one who is entrapped. “If you are able to, bring your knees up toward your stomach and cover your chest and face with your arms to prevent suffocation. It can take only three seconds to become entrapped and six seconds to become covered. One little slip and you’re stuck. If kids are playing in the back of a truck or climbing on a pile of grain, an avalanche can happen really fast. When I was in the simulator during our training, the grain came up to my waist and I could no longer move. It’s like cement.”

Trans-Care provided a simulator grain bin for the training, along with instructors. Shaunavon District Fire and Rescue are also grateful to Pattison Ag for use of their facilities, Kronberg Farms for supplying the grain, auger and trailer and SWT (Southwest Terminal) and Nutrien Ag for financial donations to pay for the training.

Special rigging equipment and expertise is the best chance for a rescue. The Department is currently fundraising in order to purchase rope and descent riggings and a grain entrapment tube.

Four men from Sunset Hutterite Colony recently joined the Department as volunteers. Goldstein says the Department could always use more volunteer Firefighters and encourages anyone who is interested to contact him or drop by the Fire Hall on Thursday evenings during their regular drills, to learn more. SDFR has named Kobie Guenther as the new Deputy Fire Chief, replacing Ron White who retired last year, and Chief Merrick Goldstein celebrated twenty years with the Department last fall.