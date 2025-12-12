Shaunavon can breather easier

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Parkland CPAP Services Incorporated started in Yorkton in 2017 and began expanding their locations in 2021. They opened an office in Shaunavon in March 2025 and are located at 322 Centre Street.

Parkland’s focus is on rural Saskatchewan and residents who haven’t had access to local CPAP services. Other locations include Kindersley, Maple Creek, Moosomin, Humboldt, Fort Qu’Appelle, Tisdale, Yorkton and Weyburn.

Parkland clinicians provide personalized, comprehensive care to help improve the lives of people with sleep apnea. They also offer Level 3 sleep testing. Level 3 testing involves wearing a recording device to measure factors of sleep. The test can be done at home where you might get a better sleep than in a clinical setting. They also sell CPAP equipment, supplies, accessories and offer cleaning for CPAP equipment. Purchases through Parkland include lifetime service and staff will ensure client needs are met through regular follow-up.

The clinic also offers consultations regarding sleep apnea. Vassi Kangels is the Clinician/Medical Office Assistant at the Shaunavon location and is currently taking a Polysomnography Technician course. Kangels says, “People are always welcome to stop in, even prior to seeing their physician, with questions they might have. We are happy to do presentations in the community to create a better understanding of sleep apnea. It is an underdiagnosed condition that is lifechanging.”

Brandie Boulton, Office Manager for Kindersley and Regional Clinical Manager for Western Saskatchewan, explains the first steps in diagnosing and managing sleep apnea. “If someone thinks they may have sleep apnea, the first step is going to your general practitioner and explaining your symptoms and then the doctor may send you to Parkland.”

Boulton adds, “You can’t have enough education when it comes to sleep apnea. It used to be known as the ‘old man’s disease’ and that is not true by any means. Symptoms in men may include snoring, quitting breathing and irritability. Women present differently. When hitting menopausal age and hormonal changes, symptoms such as changes in mental health and development of insomnia may actually be sleep apnea. Any woman should be tested as part of their annual medical. We do have patients of all ages, too.”

Kangels lists the most common symptoms of sleep apnea. “There may be daytime sleepiness, frequent napping, snoring, waking up with a dry mouth, low libido, memory loss, irritability, lack of concentration and frequent urination at night. Sleep regulates every part of your body.”

Boulton herself has benefited from CPAP saying, “I very much had symptoms. I was having migraines for months on end. I took a device home and I haven’t had a migraine in a year and a half. And, that 2 o’clock afternoon slump that we all have is gone.”

The office is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. You can call 306-297-2727 or visit them online at www.parklandcpap.ca for more information on their services.