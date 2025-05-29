Sharks swimmers dominate Canadian Masters

Prince Albert Sharks

The Prince Albert Sharks Masters swimmers left the 2025 Canadian Masters Championships in Saskatoon with an impressive medal haul.

Four of the club’s elite Masters swimmers delivered outstanding performances at the meet, which was held May 16-18 in Saskatoon. The Sharks showcased their strength in middle-distance and long-distance events, particularly in the women’s 30-34 category, while also breaking records and making a splash in their debut appearances.



Sharks Masters Shine in Distance Events

The Prince Albert contingent dominated the pool in grueling endurance races, securing multiple podium finishes:

– 1500m Freestyle: Gold (Christina C) & Silver (Natasha N)

– 800m Freestyle: Gold (Anne C) & Silver (Natasha N)

– 400m Freestyle: Silver (Anne C) & Bronze (Christina C).



Record-Breaking Performance by Anne C

The standout moment of the weekend came from Anne C, who shattered a 34-year-old provincial record in the 200m Backstroke The previous mark, untouched since 1991, was demolished as Anne swam six seconds faster, claiming silver in the event. She also added to her medal haul with:

– Gold – 800m Freestyle

– Silver – 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 200m Backstroke

– Bronze– 200m Individual Medley



Natasha N’s Stellar Sprints & Distance Prowess

Natasha N proved her versatility, earning silver in both the 1500m and 800m Freestyle, while also snagging bronze in the explosive 50m and 100m Freestyle sprints.



Christina C’s Golden Triumph & Hillary W’s Nationals Debut

Christina C powered to gold in the 1500m Freestyle, showcasing her endurance, and added a bronze in the 400m Freestyle. Meanwhile, Hillary W made her first-ever Nationals appearance, cracking the top 10 in the 50m & 100m Breaststroke and 50m Butterfly—an impressive feat for a rookie at this level.



The Sharks’ Masters program continues to thrive, catering to competitive swimmers, fitness enthusiasts, and triathletes alike.

This weekend’s success highlights the club’s commitment to excellence at all levels.



We are incredibly proud of our Masters swimmers,” said Sharks head coach, Dr. Hazem Hussein. “Their dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship were on full display in Saskatoon. Way to go, Sharks!”



With multiple medals, a historic record broken, and strong debuts, the Prince Albert Sharks have cemented their reputation as a force in Canadian Masters swimming. The future looks bright—and fast—for this squad.