Sharks swimmers celebrate medal haul at ManSask Championship

Hazem Hussein

Submitted

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club made waves at the ManSask Provincial Swimming Championship held in Regina from March 6 to 9, bringing an impressive haul of 14 medals—5 gold, 8 silver, and 1 bronze.

Seven talented swimmers represented the club, showcasing their dedication and skill in the pool. Leading the charge was Zoe C., the “Golden Shark,” who medaled in all seven of her events, claiming 3 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze.

Zoe’s standout performance included a gold medal in the 4×50 IM provincial relay, where she swam the Backstroke leg for Team Saskatchewan, helping secure first place. She also came close to breaking club records in the 200 butterfly, 50 backstroke, and 400 IM.

National para swimmer Ali D. also shone brightly, earning 1 gold and 5 silver medals while achieving personal best times in five events. Jaxen S., competing in his second ManSask championship, demonstrated remarkable improvement, achieving AA times in the 50, 100, and 200 breaststroke for his age group and above. Clara G. delivered strong performances, finishing 4th in the 1500 freestyle and 400 IM, while qualifying for finals in all her events. Ethan E. set personal bests in all three of his events, and Myla M. made her mark by qualifying for finals in the 200 butterfly and 200 freestyle. Ana S., competing in her first-ever ManSask championship, displayed incredible potential after recently earning 9 medals at the Junior Provincial Championship.

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club has once again proven its excellence, leaving Regina with pride and a legacy of outstanding achievements. Great job, Sharks, your community is behind you all the way!